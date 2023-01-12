Get Fit In The New Year With This Under Desk Elliptical Machine On Sale For Less Than $200

Image Credit: Rawpixel.com/Adobe

Now that the new year is upon us, it’s time to get fit and healthy which is why the Cubii Pro Seated Under Desk Elliptical Machine is a must-have for working from home. The machine fits perfectly under your desk and allows you to get in a great workout while you work. The machine is currently on sale, so it can be all yours for just $189.

The machine comes in two colors – black and chrome – and it has a super compact design which makes it great for working from home because you can store it away easily when you’re not using it. It’s super smooth which means it doesn’t make too much noise and won’t be distracting. The best part is, you can download the Cubii mobile app which works with smartphones, Fitbit smart bands, and more via Bluetooth. Once you’re linked, you can track all of your fitness and health goals including distance pedaled, calories burned, heart rate, and more.

There’s a reason why the pedal machine has over 3,800 positive reviews and it’s because people swear by it. One happy customer gushed, “So far I’ve had it almost a couple weeks (although I’ve only used it about 5 of those days where I wasn’t working from home or on vacation) and it’s lived up to its expectations. Easy to install out of the box and it is indeed quiet enough to use in the office, even on conference calls. All you hear is the whisper of the wheels as they move on the bottom, and sometimes the movement of my shoes on the pedals. I’m currently using it with wedges but I’ve also used it with flats and barefoot.”