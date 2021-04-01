Exercise In Style Like Kendall Jenner This Spring With This Two-Piece Ribbed Workout Set For Under $30

Summer is right around the corner which means it’s time to get in shape & we have the perfect workout set for you that is not only super cute but is also affordable!

Now that spring is here, it’s crunch time, and we have got you covered on the cutest workout set that will actually motivate you to exercise. The FAFOFA Workout Set 2 Piece Seamless Ribbed Outfit is currently on sale for just $29.99 and it’s available in seven different colors ranging from neutrals to bold hues. The two-piece set comes with a sports bra and high-waisted biker shorts and it’s the perfect workout outfit for spring, plus, celebrities including Kendall Jenner, have been rocking similar sets recently.

We can finally ditch the long leggings and sweatshirts that we used to work out in for shorts and just a bra now that it’s spring. This two-piece set is perfect because it’s super tight and ribbed which sucks you in and keeps your body in place. The shorts are high-waisted with a thick band that sucks in your tummy and they end in the middle of your thighs. Both the bra and the shorts are completely seamless so you can remain comfortable all day long.

Customers who bought this set absolutely love it and one happy customer even gushed, “PERFECT and wish I ordered every color at once but happy with my cream color for sure and makes me look super tan. The bra is true to size and shorts aren’t booty shorts so you feel held in and secure to do actual workouts. I removed the bra pads for personal preference.” Meanwhile, another person raved, “I’m obsessed with this outfit. Thick, quality fabric that hugs and fits perfectly! I bought it in 3 colors and love them all.”