How To Get The Tunic Top Trend For Less

Tunic tops aren’t just a summer staple — they’re a year-round trend! Shop the coziest name-brand tunics for less that will spice up your fall/winter wardrobe!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We know, it’s a struggle to adjust your wardrobe to the changing seasons. For starters, it’s hard to let go of your favorite summer top. It’s no secret that one of the top trends of summer was the tunic top. — But, you don’t have to abandon the beloved style when the cold weather creeps in.

Tunics can easily be transitioned into seasonal staples for a date with him, a friends’ holiday party or the Zoom job interview of your dreams. Time and time again, we’ve seen stars like Taylor Swift, Sarah Hyland, Vanessa Hudgens and more modeling designer tunics 365 day a year. When she first stepped on the scene, Taylor became known for her angelic, boho chic style, which included tunic dresses, flannel tunics with buttons, and even thermal tunics. Meanwhile, the Modern Family star has similar style and favors flannel patterns and other festival-inspired tunics. Vanessa (the unofficial-official Coachella queen) loves rocking tunic tops with tons of silver jewelry, including rings and dainty necklaces.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to diminish the in-person shopping experience, get it done safely and comfortably from home. Channel your favorite style stars with our top name-brand picks for fall/winter tunics. We’ve even provided styling tips and tricks so you can rock these tunics for any occasion. Not shopping for yourself? — Don’t worry, there’s a tunic for everyone so you can check off your holiday shopping list!

1. Daily Ritual Jersey Mock-Neck Swing Tunic

Let’s begin with a beloved Amazon brand. This Daily Ritual Jersey Mock-Neck Swing Tunic is the perfect tunic for fall. It has rich, smooth, lightweight fabric that drapes beautifully for a flattering silhouette. This tunic, which features a high neck for added warmth and bunched sleeves, is easy to layer for a picture-worthy look. It also comes in the following colors: green, light/dark grey, black, burgundy, navy and white with black stripes. $20, amazon

2. Hanes Lightweight Vented Tunic

A classic! This Hanes Lightweight Vented Tunic is ideal for any occasion. It features a scoop neck, long sleeves and a slightly cinched waist for a flattering feel. This lightweight, long tunic includes space-dyed jersey fabric for an accented look. It’s available in a variety of colors including burgundy, blue, purple and black. $13, amazon

3. Daily Ritual Terry Cotton & Modal Cold Shoulder Tunic

We had to include Amazon’s top fashion brand again because this Daily Ritual Terry Cotton & Modal Cold Shoulder Tunic is a must-have. It’s the perfect top for a night out or special occasion. Stylish tip: Pair it with tights and knee-high boots or your favorite jeans. $26, amazon

4. Goodthreads Flannel Relaxed Fit Boyfriend Tunic

If you’re looking for a cozy, oversized tunic, this one’s for you! The Goodthreads Flannel Relaxed Fit Boyfriend Tunic is made of 100% cotton for a soft and comfortable feel. This classic flannel can be worn in a number of ways: You can belt it with tights and heels, or you can dress it down with sweats or leggings and sneakers. In addition to the pictured burgundy and green pattern, this tunic comes in a variety of multi-colored patterns and styles. Style the sleeves rolled up or down for a different look each time you wear it. And, it’s one of our top layering pieces for winter! $30, amazon

5. Calvin Klein Non-Iron Roll Sleeve Tunic

The best all-day everyday tunic is here! This Calvin Klein Non-Iron Roll Sleeve Tunic can be worn at the office or around the house for an equally as comfortable and stylish fit. It features a button closure, side slits and an extra long back for a high-low look. This CK tunic is a core layering piece for a stylish winter look. Tip: Wear this tunic under a sweater or oversized blazer. $42, amazon

6. Columbia Sunday Summit Plaid Tunic

Look and feel good whatever the weather with this Columbia Sunday Summit Plaid Tunic. It’s made from special gear to keep you protected during the winter months. This plaid tunic comes in a number of colors (with a cream-colored base) and it features a cinched back to accentuate your waist. It’s also our go-to choice for a day of lounging at home. $65, amazon

7. Free People Time Out Eyelet Quarter Sleeve Tunic Top

Another amazing deal on a top brand! Don’t let this Free People Time Out Eyelet Quarter Sleeve Tunic slip away. While it certainly has a breezy, summery vibe, it pairs perfectly with a leather jacket and can easily be transformed into a fall look. This purple/blue tunic has a babydoll silhouette, puffy quarter sleeves, vertical and horizontal lace stitching and a flirty deep v-neck. This is a top you can repurpose all year round. $45, amazon





8. Lucky Brand Ladies’ V-Neck Long Sleeve Tunic

You can’t go wrong with Lucky Brand’s Ladies’ V-Neck Long Sleeve Tunic. It’s so simple, yet timeless and it can be worn for many occasions. This tunic contains the brand’s signature soft cloud knit material, a ribbed hem and neckline and a deep v-neck. It’s also available in blue and grey. $20, amazon

9. Alo Yoga Women’s Fluid Tunic

Stars like Kaia Gerber, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Jenna Dewan love this brand, and you will too! This Alo Yoga Women’s Fluid Tunic is one of our favorites! It’s designed to be worn from the gym to the city streets for an edgy look. Along with a scoop neck and adjustable draw strings, this tunic includes a cozy hood. Alo recommends hand-washing this particular item. $60, amazon

10. Vince Camuto V-Neck Cozy Tunic

The Vince Camuto V-Neck Cozy Tunic is a closet staple this fall. It’s the tunic sweater you’ll always find yourself reaching for because of its soft jersey fabric material. Not to mention, it can be styled in many different ways for a casual night in, or a lavish dinner. Additionally, this top includes side slits and v-neck. It comes in a variety of colors including: beige, ivory, black and grey. $65, amazon

11. Anne Klein Women’s Linen Tunic

This Anne Klein Linen Tunic needs no introduction. It’s stands out from the rest with its two front pockets, cuffed quarter sleeves and long peplum bottom. This tunic has a high-low hem with the backside being longer than the front. Styling tip: This lightweight tunic can be worn as a dress with a belted waist. While the model is wearing dark purple, this tunic also comes in dark grey/brown and matte black for a sleek look. $61, amazon

12. Marc New York Performance Thermal Asymmetric Tunic

Customers are raving over this Marc New York Performance Thermal Asymmetric Tunic. It includes black polyurethane trimming and a draped neck for a dressy feel. Reviews pointed out that this tunic is extremely flattering and not too heavy. The back looks like a regular long sleeve shirt, while the front features a unique cut and style. If you’ve been on the hunt for a non-traditional tunic top, this one meets the criteria! $31, amazon

13. Free People Embroidered Ruffled Trim Balloon Sleeve Tunic

Major deal alert! This Free People Embroidered Ruffled Trim Balloon Sleeve Tunic is a steal at just $37. It features delicate latter stitching and Much Love embroidered details that take you back in time to a renaissance fashion era. Give off festival vibes with this ruffled ivory tunic that includes a sultry back-tie closure. It’s a unique top that will have heads turning wherever you rock it. $37, amazon

14. Eddie Bauer Cozy Camp Funnel-Neck Tunic

This one’s for the outdoorsy shoppers and the travel lovers. The Eddie Bauer Cozy Camp Funnel-Neck Tunic will keep you warm during the coldest adventures — from camping, to hiking, running outside and more outdoor activities. This thick, wintery tunic moves with you so nothing can hold you back during your favorite activity. It’s also great for athletes who train during the cooler months. Eddie Bauer took its original tunic and added spandex for stretch, made the interior softer and gave it a more relaxed fit and you’ll want to live in it! $42, amazon

15. Vince Camuto Side Slit Crepe Ponte Tunic

If you’re searching for a festive top, this Vince Camuto Side Slit Crepe Ponte Tunic will light up any room this holiday season. It’s extra long for added comfort and it has two high-waist slits for a sleek cut. Wear it like a dress with tights, or throw on a pair of skinny or ripped jeans for two completely different night looks. Additionally, this Vince Camuto tunic comes in bright red — so, why not stock up on two for all of those holiday parties you’ve got coming up! $65, amazon