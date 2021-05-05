This Best-Selling Tummy Control Shapewear Has Over 1,000 Reviews & Is On Sale For Under $40

Hurry, hurry! One of Amazon’s best-selling tummy control shapewear is currently on super sale. Find out what over 1,000 happy customers are raving about & shop it here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sayonara, Spanx! Amazon’s best-selling shapewear for women is on sale, so you don’t have to worry about breaking the bank to look amazing. Instead of splurging on Spanx or SKIMS, you can spend between $20 and $30 on the SHAPERX Tummy Control Seamless Shapewear for Women! Not only are these a fan-favorite on Amazon, but they’re also high quality and work!

Buy the SHAPERX Tummy Control Seamless Shapewear for $20.99 here!

The body-shaping bodysuit is engineered with shaping panels to flatten your tummy. While it’s a bodysuit with a scoop neck and thin straps, this shapewear still has a high-waisted design that reduces the waistline, creating a slimmer feminine silhouette. When we say seamless, we mean it! No dealing with corset hooks or zippers to put these on and get it fitted just right. This shapewear fits the natural curves of your body and smooths them to look amazing in whatever you plan to wear over them!

The SHAPERX Shapewear achieves this by including the latest compression technology. The power-net on the external layer of these shapers ensures great control over troubled areas, while the micro-fiber offers a lightweight, breathable feel. This shapewear smoothes every crevice but also accentuates every curve, especially your booty with the butt lifter panty shorts that can help tighten your bottom and lift your buttocks, as well as the thigh compression design that makes sure the mid-thigh slimmer will not roll down or up.

Don’t stress about this best-selling shapewear being a bodysuit style! Just throw on your favorite flattering bra and use the adjustable straps on the shapewear to get comfortable. If you don’t believe us about how amazing this tummy-control shapewear is, just read the raving 5-star reviews! “Shockingly one of the best shapers I’ve ever had! I usually do the one Target sells and have loved it for years but THIS is so much better!” a verified customer raved. “I love how comfortable it is! It’s exactly what I was looking for. It provides the perfect tummy control that I wanted to wear under a dress! I love the price compared to others and you can’t see it through clothes! I weigh about 175 lbs, waist 35in hips 42in and ordered a large,” another shared.

One user admitted, “I am 195 and 5’7″. I ordered an XL. This garment ran a little bigger than the super-tight compression ones. This is very comfortable. The jeans in my picture were uncomfortable since I have put on weight. With this shaper, I could wear these all day and be fine. The thigh shaper is smooth and thin so unnoticeable underpants. I really like how this smooths the back bulge I get when wearing tight shaper panties.”

SHAPERX recommends taking measurements of your body to ensure you get the perfect fit for the Tummy Control Seamless Shapewear to really do its job! Measure under your armpits, around your shoulder blades, and over the fullest part of your bust. Then, measure around your natural waistline (this is the narrow part of your waist) and your hips at the fullest part. You can use the chart on the Amazon website to then find your perfect fit!