Thousands Of Customers Say These Thong Sandals Are The Perfect Shoes For Spring & Summer

The warmer weather is finally here & if you’re looking for a new everyday pair of shoes, look no further than these thong sandals that over 6,000 people swear by!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring is here and summer is on the horizon which means it’s time to ditch your winter boots for sandals. Luckily, we found the perfect pair that are beloved by over 6,700 people and cost less than $20 – what more could you ask for? The Amazon Essentials Thong Sandals are available in seven different colors ranging from neutrals to metallics and they’re simple enough to wear every day.

Get the Amazon Essentials Thong Sandals here for $13.90.

The insoles of the shoes are made with foam cushioned padding so your feet stay comfortable all day long, plus, the thong straps are super thin which makes them easy to style with just about any outfit. Whether you rock them with a dress, shorts, or jeans, you can’t go wrong with these classic and chic sandals. There’s a reason why almost 7,000 people gave these shoes positive reviews and it’s because they really love them.

One happy customer gushed, “Ok guys and gals- I bought these cheap pair of flops just for running around yard and the pool- just something to throw on where I don’t have to worry about getting wet or dirty. They are way higher quality then I expected- they are super comfortable right out of the gate and have a nice cushion. I can’t speak for durability since I’ve only had them for a few weeks. When they come back in stock I may Get a few more pairs to keep around. They have a little room at the top which I was worried may cause a tripping hazard but it hasn’t been a problem thus far.”