This Trendy Summer Top Will Actually Be In Style For Months To Come

There’s nothing harder than saying goodbye to your favorite piece of clothing for months when the season changes, but you often have no other choice. Winter beanies just don’t work in August the way they do in January, and summer shorts will have you standing out in all the wrong ways if you wear them for Christmas.

Thankfully, plenty of “seasonal” clothes out there look chic all year round if you play your cards right. With the right fashion eye, you’ll be able to add stylish pieces to your wardrobe that work with every season. In this end-of-summer fashion guide, we’ll look at how you can make a simple high-neck tank last you through the end of the year.

If you’re anything like us, you love stocking up on summer tops and outfits. They’re often the most colorful and comfortable. Unfortunately, most summer tops scream “SUMMER!” if you wear them in any other season. Well, seasonal dressing is about to go out of fashion with this cropped tank top that has a summer vibe, but it’s subtle enough to be worn in fall — and maybe in winter too.

This high-neck tank works quite well on its own; match it with a pair of baggy pants or cute shorts and you have the ideal summer fit. The cropped tank top may feel a bit chilly on its own as fall rolls around, which is where the rest of your outfit comes in. Add a slick jacket, vest, scarf, or any other outer layer of your choice to complete the look. The top worked on its own in summer, but it becomes a canvas for limitless combinations in fall.

The opportunities shouldn’t end when winter hits either, depending on where you live and how cold it gets. This crop top from Meladyan is available in 20 colors on Amazon including white, rosy beige, sky blue, fuchsia and more. While rosy beige may not always work great in summer, it’s perfect for fall and even adds a bit of warmth in colder months. The pea-green top definitely has a summer vibe but looks festive enough for Christmas too.

In most cases, arguing that a top can last for four seasons is a fashion faux pas. However, the beauty of fashion is making things work that haven’t worked before. Stock up on your favorite colors now and see how long you can make them last.