This $20 Tank Bodycon Dress Similar To Those Seen On Kim Kardashian Has 17k Top Reviews

Spring is officially here & if you’re looking for an everyday dress that can be dressed up or down, we have got you covered with this $20 bodycon frock!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to spring, the outfits are always so much fun to wear. From dresses to shorts to jeans and T-shirts, there are so many options to choose from. We found the perfect bodycon tank dress that is similar to the dresses worn by none other than Kim Kardashian, and the best part is, it costs just $18.99. The LAGSHIAN Bodycon Tank Dress has over 17,000 positive reviews and is available in a whopping 43 different colors.

Get the LAGSHIAN Bodycon Tank Dress here for $18.99.

The polyester and spandex dress is sleeveless with a low-cut scoop neckline. It is super form-fitting and lightweight which makes it great for spring and summer. The hem ends just above the knees and is the perfect length for any occasion. You can rock the dress for a casual day with sneakers and a jean jacket or dress it up with heels and jewelry for a night out or special occasion. No matter how you style the dress, the possibilities are endless and you can’t go wrong with this classic bodycon frock.

There’s a reason why over 17,000 people gave this dress positive reviews and it’s because people absolutely love it. One happy customer gushed, “Wow! For $15? This is a great little staple to have in your wardrobe. I love the royal blue color, the fabric is very thin and stretchy – but you can’t see thru to your undergarment color. It’s silky soft on the outside and a slightly thicker more cotton on the inside. It’s a plain basic sleeveless body-con type dress so it’s up to you on how to style it to make it more casual or dressy. These type of dresses are so easy to throw on and put a kimono or jean jacket with and be out the door. Definitely gunna get more colors if this.”