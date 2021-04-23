This Ruffled Swing Dress Is The Ultimate Spring Frock & Is Under $40

Everyone needs a go-to frock to throw on for a sunny day & we’ve got just the right one for you! This ruffled swing dress is inspired by Molly Sims’ spring style & it’s available in over 30 colors & prints.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s officially spring, which means it’s time to rock your favorite dresses and skirts for the new sunny weather! Ruffled dresses are huge in fashion right now, and we often see celebrities effortlessly rocking this girly trend while out and about running errands, grabbing lunch, and more. If you’re really feeling this vibe for spring and want to look just like Molly, look no further! We found a super-cute, affordable ruffle swing dress on Amazon that’s available in over 30 fun colors and prints. Your go-to spring frock is finally here!

Shop the FANCYINN Women’s Ruffle Dress Here For Only $39!

We are totally obsessed with this ruffle swing dress from FANCYINN! Available in over 30 gorgeous colors and prints, this dress comes in a style for anyone and everyone. Choose from both long and short-sleeve options, depending on your preference. The precious design includes a ruffle sleeve for the short sleeve option, or a loose-fit long sleeve style. Both sleeve options have a ruffled hem which is meant to fall just above the knee for a not-too-short yet girly cut. It’s fully lined on the inside, and it’s made from a super soft cotton blend that’s lightweight and cozy, and feels soft and breathable on the skin. It’s perfect for springtime because typically temperatures are moderately warm during the day, but not summertime hot. Comfortably wear this dress on any sunny day without being too hot or too cold!

A fun ruffled dress could be worn for a casual day out and about. Pair this dress in a solid or printed color with a pair of loafers, flats or even sneakers (which is a huge trend right now) for a perfect flirty look for running every day errands or lunch with some friends. If you’re looking for something a bit more dressy, maybe choose one of the long-sleeve, printed options and pair it with a pair of strappy sandals, wedges or espadrilles for something a bit fancier. This look would be ideal for any spring dinner party, date night or work event. The floral prints or even the simple all black are more sophisticated options of this dress, while the solid baby blue color or polka dot printed options are more playful and casual. Bottom line is that you have infinite options, and for less than $40 you may as well grab more than one!

Reviews on this dress are super positive, and customers have called it “versatile”, “bohemian chic” and even “good for petite women” (which is something to look if you’re only 5’1″, like me!) We’re telling you that this ruffled swing dress is going to be your go-to this spring. Plus, at under $40 you totally could buy more than one to have plenty of outfit options, even when the summer comes! Whether it’s meant to be dressed up or down, worn to an event or even thrown over a bathing suit, you just can’t go wrong with this adorable dress.