Try the $14 Skincare Supplement That Kate Bosworth Swears Is The Secret To Her Perfect Skin

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

For the lack of a better term, Kate Bosworth is a goddess. The Blue Crush star lives in most boys’ and men’s fantasies owing to her timeless beauty and glow. At 39, it’s darn too easy to mistake her for a teenager. So how does the A-list Hollywood actress maintain her rosy white glow and youthful looks?

Nutricost Evening Primrose Oil. Buy it on Amazon.

We scoured the internet to find the answer and discovered that, no, Kate didn’t find the fountain of youth. Kate uses groundbreaking evening primrose oil to keep her skin hydrated and smooth. And she’s not the only one. Many users attest to the health benefits for women’s health, and it’s available on Amazon.

Each Nutricost Evening Primrose Oil (EPO) supplement is packed with gamma-linolic acid (GLA), a type of omega-6 fatty acid. This organic nutrient is good for the heart and other bodily functions.

EPO is made from the seeds of a plant native to North America. Its cultivators have traditionally used it to treat bruises, hemorrhoids, digestive problems, and sore throat. But recent discoveries show that it’s effective in treating complex skin-related issues.

The GLA in EPO can lower the number of harmful cells that can cause skin lesions. It is also said to minimize acne breakout by reducing the inflammation of the skin. Overall, the EPO may be what you’re searching for to give your skin the care it needs.

Designed with the utmost consideration for its users’ health, this supplement is non-GMO, gluten-, dairy-, and soy-free. Each bottle of this product has 120 capsules that leave no aftertastes when swallowed.

Consult your OB and check the possibility of treating your menstrual cramps and breast pains with this excellent supplement available on Amazon at less than $14.

Other Skin Boosting Supplements

Flamingo Collagen. Buy it on Amazon.

Collagen is naturally abundant in your body as part of the connective tissue in skin. As we age, our bodies make less collagen which is why it’s become a best-selling supplement and ingredient in skin products.

Each bottle of Flamingo Collagen contains 100 non-GMO gummies that you can use as a supplement to increase skin elasticity and smooth fine lines.

OLLY Ultra Strength Skin Softgels. Buy it on Amazon.

Primarily located in human skin, eyes, and connective tissues, hyaluronic acid is responsible for our bodies’ water retention and maintains the moisture and lubrication of our tissues. OLLY Ultra Strength Skin Softgels are made from a natural substance found in the human body to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. By incorporating the potent duo of Lutein and Zeaxanthin, these soft gels aid the fight against photo-aging and preserve even skin tone.