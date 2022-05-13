Hailey Bieber Uses This 5-Star Sunscreen That’s 25% Off Today Only

Image Credit: Lea/Adobe

While spending time out in the sun after a long winter can feel warm and soothing, it can also be incredibly damaging to our skin. That’s why it’s important for everyone to lather up with some good-quality SPF protection every day. If you’re looking for a sunscreen you can trust, we found a bundle that even Hailey Beiber approves. Viral on TikTok, this sunscreen is taking the internet by storm. Skincare junkies consider this an everyday essential. Even Hailey Beiber loves this sunscreen to get her effortlessly beautiful skin.

Elta skincare has been producing products with our health in mind. The company started out by making healing products that quickly became a trusted choice for hospitals and dermatologists. A little over ten years ago the company became EltaMD focusing its attention on sunscreen and protective skincare. Our skin is our largest organ, so it’s important that we take the right measures to protect it. What better choice for your everyday skincare than a dermatologist-recommended professional sunscreen brand.

You’re probably expecting this high-quality skincare to be pretty expensive. Fortunately, Amazon is having an out-of-the-ordinary sale on the UV clear facial sunscreen and the UV sport full-body sunscreen bundle right now.

EltaMD products are rarely on sale so this is the optimal time to pick up the UV Broad Spectrum SPF bundle. Both products in the bundle are oil-free, have a mineral-based zinc oxide formula, and are dermatologist recommended. Let’s take a look at each product individually.

The UV clear facial sunscreen is designed with oily skin in mind. Made with pore-reducing niacinamide and antioxidants to promote healthy skin, this mineral sunscreen blocks harmful UVA and UVB rays to leave your skin healthy and protected. Its non-comedogenic zinc formula is safe to use if you have sensitive skin prone to acne, rosacea or hyperpigmentation. Even though this facial sunscreen packs a powerful punch, it’s still gentle enough to use every day.

The package deal also contains the UV sport full-body sunscreen that has all the features and benefits of the facial sunscreen with an added bonus for active lifestyles and outdoor activities. This sunscreen is water-resistant, protecting you while in the water for up to 80 minutes. While EltaMD is backed up and recommended by dermatologists, it’s the rave reviews by its users that’ll have you adding this kit to your Amazon cart today. One reviewer said:

“This sunscreen is not oily or white and the best part is zero breakouts the next day… Worth every penny.”

Another customer mentioned:

“First purchased through a dermatologist and fell in love. I have several friends who have started using this at my recommendation and love it as much as I do. Goes on smooth and disappears. No irritation. No breakouts. No white film. It works to protect my skin.”

With all the glowing reviews that are backed up by dermatologists, it’s no wonder that skin-care gurus are loving this 5-Star sunscreen. This bundle is currently having a rare sale of 25% off on Amazon, so grab it today before this sale goes away for good!