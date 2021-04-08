Get Ready For Spring With This Best-Selling Self-Tanner That Has Over 8,000 Positive Reviews

Spring is here & summer is right around the corner which means it’s time to get tan & we have the perfect self-tanner that will get you bronze in no time!

Now that the seasons are changing and the weather is getting warmer, it’s time to start bearing our legs and if you need a base tan, then you’re in luck. The St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse is one of the best-selling self-tanners and it has over 8,400 positive reviews. It’s super easy to apply and you’re left looking bronzed and beautiful for up to 10 days.

The tinted mousse is completely vegan and super easy to apply. It’s completely streak-free and it adjusts to your skin tone for up to 10 days. To apply, make sure you’re fully exfoliated, then apply the mouse to a mitt, rub it all over your body, wait till you’re dry, then put on loose clothing. After 4-8 hours, you are able to gently rinse off the initial tanner. It’s recommended to shower without soap for your first shower so you don’t scrub off the product.

There’s a reason why over 8,000 people gave this tanner positive reviews and it’s because people swear by it. One satisfied customer gushed, “This stuff is outstanding. I’ve tried every self tanning product ever and this is my permanent go-to. It’s SO quick and easy to apply. Here’s my process (works flawlessly every time). 1. Lotion whole body night before. Shower on Sunday afternoon/early night, dry off, then put on this tanner (about 1 full pump per body part; calf=1pump, thigh=1pump, stomach=1-2 pumps, etc). I get my whole body, make sure to use the glove and keep lightly rubbing in circular motions until all the edges are blended out. Then I have my boyfriend get my back (2 pumps). 2. It dries in about 5 minutes, but I usually stand around naked for 20 minutes just to be sure. I leave it all on over night (try to not wash your hands or your face for the rest of the night so it all sinks in for the same amount of time). 3. In the morning, I shower like normal and go about my day. That’s it. I’ve gone to sleep with this stuff on wearing a white tshirt and the tshirt does not get ANY color on it, so I know it doesn’t come off. My tan lasts for about a week, sometimes a little longer. After about a week it starts to fade (some areas more quickly than others). If I do this every Sunday, it never fades and I stay constantly bronzed :) I used to use FakeBake, but the process was just too time consuming, it was a lot of waiting around and the color always looked a tiny bit orange on me. This one is perfect color, dries super fast, easy to do every Sunday without procrastinating.”