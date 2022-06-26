The Verdict Is In: These Are The Best Shorts To Wear Under Dresses & They’re Only $11

Image Credit: Goffkein/Adobe

we may receive an affiliate commission.

A good pair of versatile shorts are simply a summer essential. That’s why we’re raving about the Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Shorts. Biker shorts have been a trend since Princess Diana, but these jersey bottoms stand out from the rest.

Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Shorts – Buy it on Amazon

The true comfort they provide will make you want to wear these bikers everywhere you go. Luckily, you can wear these multi-purpose shorts all summer for as low as $11 with this 40% sale on Amazon.

Say goodbye to uncomfortable shapewear and chafing this summer. The Hanes Jersey Bike Shorts’ stretchy cotton and polyester material make these bottoms gentle and breathable while still providing that smooth coverage. In other words, you won’t have to worry about your thighs rubbing together in this season’s heat. This makes them perfect to wear under dresses and skirts, but they’re ideal for so much more. The elastic closure and waistband help add comfort and flexibility to these bikers, making them a solid choice for activewear. You could sport these shorts to the gym, around town while running errands or even lounging at home.

The material is just as flattering as it is smooth. The heavier fabric weight helps to prevent any see-through action from taking place, so you can wear whatever bottoms underneath comfortably. Made with all body types in mind, these stretch jersey shorts come in sizes ranging from small to xx-large, ensuring everyone can get that easy summer look.

Wondering how else to style these shorts? We’ve got you covered. Pair them perfectly with a fun t-shirt, tank or tunic for a laidback yet stylish summer look. In the colder months, throw on a vintage sweatshirt, high socks and sneakers for the ultimate Princess Diana vibe.

These Hanes bikers are 40 percent off, and you don’t want to miss this deal. You can keep things comfortable, trendy and cute this summer for just $11. Add these multi-purpose shorts to your Amazon cart today for the ultimate convenience.