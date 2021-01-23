6 Silk Nightgowns Under $30 That Are Perfect For Valentine’s Day

Make Valentine’s Day extra romantic with the best silk nightgowns that are the perfect combination of sultry & sweet. Best of all, they’re budget-friendly, so you can save that extra cash to spoil your hunny.

Close your eyes and imagine it’s Valentine’s Day: you’re waiting on a bed, laden with rose petals, in a silky nightgown. Then, imagine the look of that special someone as they enter the room. Well, HollywoodLife has found the best silk nightgowns to make that Valentine’s Day fantasy a reality — best of all, they’re all under $30.

If you’re flying solo this Valentine’s Day, that’s no reason to skip out on these silk nightgowns. Grab your ring light, order some flowers, put on one of the night slips below, and commence a Cupid-themed photo shoot! Even after the holiday has passed, these nightgowns make the perfect companion with an oversized leather jacket and knee-high boots (just check Pinterest for proof). Now, fall in love with these silk nightgowns that’ll surely make someone — or all of your Instagram followers — fall in love with you:

1. Avidlove’s Lace Chemise Mini Teddy

We’re kicking off our nightgown list with a lace slip in the Valentine’s Day color: red. The babydoll design of this dress is sexy yet sweet, and the lace detailing around the bust adds an extra edge of sultriness to this little piece. Best of all, this dress — made of 95 percent polyester and five percent acrylic — offers 18 more colors to choose from that are just as romantic. Sizes run from small to 4x-large. $16, Amazon.com

2. Ekouaer’s Sleepwear Sexy Lingerie

Looking for something with a little more coverage? This night slip from Ekouaer features lace detailing along the V-cut bust line, thus offering the coverage you desire without sacrificing any sexiness. The subtle slit will also send your S.O.’s heart racing. This dress, made of 95.6 percent polyester and 4.4 percent elastane, offers even more colors (like the prettiest lilac and sweetest pastel pink) if this beige color is too neutral for your tastes. There are also dress options without the slit if you desire fuller coverage, and sizes run from x-small to xx-large. $20, Amazon.com

3. Smart & Sexy Women’s Satin & Lace Slip Dress

This blush pink slip falls right in theme with Valentine’s Day. We love this dainty dress because it’s simple and sweet, just like the holiday. There are not many frills here, save for the lace along the hem and bust line of this dress made of 100 percent nylon. Amazon Prime users, this is also a Prime Wardrobe product, meaning you get free shipping and up to seven days to return the slip if it’s not to your liking! Sizes run from small to x-large. $27, amazon.com

If you’re looking for a silk nightgown that’s more like an actual gown, check out this slip that offers more length. Depending on how tall you are, this dress should end around your knees and also features an A-line bust line; so, it’s one of the most modest pieces on the list. This dress, which is made of 95 percent polyester and five percent acrylic, is also perfect for a romantic, vintage-themed photoshoot. The slip below is dark blue, but it’s also available in white, black, and dark red. $16, Amazon.com

5. Ekouaer Nightshirt

Okay, this may not be exactly what you had in mind after reading “silk nightgown.” But, perhaps you’re celebrating a fifth year in a row with your significant other; you’re not looking for anything too wild. If you prefer a nightgown that’s on the cozier side — ideal to watch a Netflix movie with your sweetheart in — this is the dress for you. Think of it as a sexy silk shirt! The candy stripe pattern and bubblegum pink color are as sweet as Valentine’s Day, too. This nightgown is made of 100 percent polyester and runs in sizes small to xx-large. $24, Amazon.com

6. ADOME Women Lingerie Lace Chemise

We’re ending this list with a lacy chemise that reminds us of handwritten love letters and vintage perfumes. The ribbons on this little slip dress, combined with the delicate lace trim, make us swoon. The lustrous coffee color is also unique, seductive in a way that’s not too overstated. This dress runs in sizes small to xx-large and is made of 95 percent polyester and five percent acrylic. $18, Amazon.com