This Sexy Shirt Dress Looks Just Like The One Worn By Bella Hadid & Costs Less Than 1/2 The Price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that spring is here and summer is right around the corner, it’s time to clean out your wardrobe and get some new pieces. Luckily, we found the perfect dress that looks extremely similar to the Fenty Denim Corset Dress that Bella Hadid wore. While Bella’s dress costs a whopping $810, the IyMoo Sexy Mini Shirt Dress is just as stylish and costs less than a quarter of the price. The dress has almost 1,000 positive reviews and costs just $30.99.

The dress is available in nine different colors and is basically a baggy oxford shirt that’s cinched in at the waist. The waist is super sucked in so it’s extremely flattering and there are buttons that go up the entire bodice. A collar and baggy, loose sleeves complete the look. The back of the dress is also cinched in at the waist and the short skirt flows out into an A-line silhouette. There’s a reason why almost 1,000 people gave this dress positive reviews and it’s because people swear by it.

One happy customer gushed, “This dress is a size small it fitted perfect! I’m 5’2 130 pounds & I loved this dress got a lot of compliments!” Another satisfied shopper wrote, “I’m a true xl, this fit perfect! Get into it! It can be dressed up or down, chic or casual! Yassssss it’s a must buy! I need more colors in my life.” Meanwhile, someone else raved, “I love this dress! I got the size bigger because it look like it runs small and it looked beautiful! Only thing is it was kinda short in the back, but other then that it great! Thanks!”