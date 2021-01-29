7 Best-Selling Shampoos For Curly Hair That Are Hydrating & Smell Delicious

A new year means all new products & if you’re looking for the best shampoo for curly hair, look no further, because we’ve got you covered on the best formulas that you can shop for right here!



Finding the right shampoo for your hair can be tough, especially if you have curly hair. While there are tons of products on the market for dry and damaged hair, thinning hair, and more, shampoo specifically made for curly hair isn’t as easy to come by. Luckily, we found the best products that are designed just for you and you can shop all of our top picks below!

1. L’Oreal Paris Hair Care EverCurl Hydracharge Shampoo

This set comes with a pack of two 8.5 fl oz anti-frizz shampoos that are completely sulfate-free, salt-free, and surfactant-free, so you can feel good about what you put in your hair. The shampoo is formulated with Coconut Oil to provide you with maximum hydration that gives you up to 48 hours of curl definition. There’s a reason why over 4,500 people gave this product positive reviews and it’s because people swear by it. $13, amazon.com

2. Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Shampoo

Over 530 people swear by this shampoo that’s specifically formulated to tighten curls. It’s blended with ingredients of chamomile, corn oil, vitamins, and wheat protein that work together to provide your hair with the hydration it needs. Your curls will be left looking defined and feeling soft. $18, amazon.com

3. Maui Moisture Thicken & Restore + Bamboo Fibers Strengthening Shampoo

There’s a reason why over 2,900 people gave this shampoo five stars – because it’s amazing! The vegan shampoo is formulated with 100% aloe, coconut water, bamboo fibers, castor oil, and neem oil, which are all extremely hydrating ingredients that work together to restore and strengthen your hair. $7, amazon.com



4. Garnier Fructis Curl Nourish Sulfate-Free and Silicone-Free Shampoo

This delicious smelling shampoo with over 3,000 positive ratings, is completely sulfate, paraben, and silicone-free. It protects your hair from heat styling and works to soften your locks so you’re left with bouncy curls that last all day long. It’s formulated with three of the most hydrating ingredients – coconut, jojoba, and macadamia oils. $3, amazon.com



5. Cantu Sulfate-Free Cleansing Cream Shampoo

This is the ultimate shampoo if you have curly hair. The sulfate-free formula is praised by over 3,800 people on Amazon who gave this shampoo five stars. It has a thick creamy texture thanks to its main ingredient – shea butter – and it works to revitalize, soften, define, and cleanse curls. $5, amazon.com



6. R+Co Cassette Curl Shampoo + Superseed Oil Complex

Feel good about what you put in your hair with this shampoo that’s mineral oil-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, and gluten-free. It adds moisture and shine to your curls while taming frizz, thanks to its ingredients of flaxseed extract, chia seed extract, aloe leaf extract, and rice protein. $29, amazon.com



7. Dove Nutritive Solutions Absolute Curls Shampoo

There’s nothing we love more than Dove shampoo and this formula specifically for curls is amazing. It’s formulated with star ingredient, Buriti Oil, which helps bring moisture and shine to your locks while taming frizz. Not to mention, it smells absolutely delicious. $14, amazon.com

