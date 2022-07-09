These Drew Barrymore-Approved Shampoo Bars Save The Planet And Your Hair For As Little As $5

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Drew Barrymore doesn’t just make us laugh on the big screen. The actress and Garnier spokeswoman shared a TikTok video to spill her eco-friendly hair secrets — all for under $6. The minute-and-a-half clip titled, ‘No plastic? No problem!’ demonstrates how Barrymore uses this Whole Blends shampoo bar for glide-through hair with no tangles and most importantly – no plastic materials. Barrymore flaunts her clean and shiny hair without having to use any conditioner!

This new hair product revitalizes your hair and eliminates overall plastic packaging. With a smaller-weight size due to less air space, Garnier is committed to lowering carbon emissions while still delivering the results we know and love.

Garnier is also committed to using healthier ingredients. This Whole Blends shampoo bar uses a foaming formula with 94% biodegradable and dermatologist-tested ingredients to nourish and protect your hair. You don’t have to worry about harsh chemicals damaging your hair because Garnier eliminates silicones, preservatives, soap, and dye from their ingredients.

With this foaming shampoo bar, you can enjoy up to 40 washes to deliver healthy-looking strands. Simply wet the shampoo bar to make it foam and lather your hair from roots to tips. Finish off with a rinse and your hair is ready for whatever’s next!

Related Link Related: The 11 Best Light Brown Hair Dyes

The Garnier Whole Blends Shampoo Bar is available in four blends for all hair needs, including dry and damaged hair, normal hair, fine hair, or weak hair. See how one or all of these new products will transform your locks for just under $6 on Amazon today. Hurry before it sells out!