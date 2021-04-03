6 Running Shorts That Are Just As Good As Lululemon But Cost 1/2 The Price

From baggy to skintight, we’ve rounded up the best running shorts for women that are just as trendy (& functional) as a pair of Lululemon shorts.

It’s not 2015 anymore: as much as we love the brand, Lululemon shouldn’t hold reign over your workout wardrobe. There are many workout brands that are just as stylish — and flattering — as the iconic athletic apparel company. What these other brands won’t share in common, though, is the price tag: many others are cheaper! So, give your wallet a break and step into the best running shorts for women that are one-half the cost of Lululemon shorts, which can sell for up to over $60 dollars (per pair).

Whether you’re looking for something trendy and form-fitting like biker shorts (which celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin are obsessed with) or want something breezy for your long-distance runs, we’ve rounded up a variety of running shorts for women to choose from. Ready, set, go:

1. BALEAF Women’s 8″ /5″ High Waist Biker Shorts

For grey biker shorts like the pair Kendall is wearing above, we had to suggest the BALEAF 8″ /5″ High Waist Biker Shorts. They’re a No. 1 Best-Seller item on Amazon, with more than 46,000 reviews full of high compliments for these comfortable shorts. These are also a much more affordable alternative for Lululemon’s Fast And Free Short 8″ that retails for $68. Biker shorts are a great option for running, too, since a traditional pair of running shorts (the type worn for track races) can be difficult to blend with athleisure pieces. These biker shorts, however, can instantly be upgraded with a cropped tank, a few silver or gold necklaces, and a baseball cap. $21, amazon.com

2. Blooming Jelly Womens Quick-Dry Running Shorts

These running shorts combine comfort with function. If you don’t care for the skintight feel of biker shorts, the elastic waistband on these shorts and lightweight fabric will feel like a breath of fresh air — and let your legs actually feel that breeze of air as you jog outside. There’s even a pocket for your phone! You don’t need to get these shorts in purple, either: there are many other colors and prints, from army green to tie-dye. The lavender pair, though, is a close dupe to Lululemon’s “Hotty Hot Short” in lavender. $25, amazon.com

3. Under Armour Women’s Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts

Here’s another pair of loose-fitting running shorts, this one from a brand just as recognizable as Lululemon: Under Armour. These shorts are designed for more sweat-intensive activities thanks to a “lightweight woven fabric” made of material that “wicks sweat and dries really fast,” according to Under Armour’s Amazon page. This is listed as an “Amazon’s Choice” product with more than 9,000 reviews. These shorts can transition into a cute daytime look, too: just wear it with a spaghetti strap sports bra, a pair of Nike Air Force 1 platform shoes, and crewneck socks. $19, amazon.com

4. Colosseum Active Women’s Simone Cotton Blend Yoga and Running Shorts

Looking for something softer? We’ve got you: these yoga and running shorts are made of a cotton blend of fabric (52 percent cotton, 48 percent polyester). The elastic waistband and drawstring closure makes these shorts extra comfy, too. The V-cut on the sides of the shorts also add a sexy edge to these shorts, which will make your legs appear even longer! $15, amazon.com

Worried your phone or wallet might fall out from a side pocket? For extra security, check out these 100 percent polyester running shorts; unlike most running shorts, the pockets on these bottoms are sewn into the back and front. That’s not the only benefit of these sleek running shorts, either. They’re built with mesh panties on the inside, too, so you don’t have to fret over an accidental peep show. $23, amazon.com

6. JNVNI Women’s 8″ / 3″ High Waist Yoga Shorts with Pockets

Here’s another fun pair of running shorts for women! The cloudy green print, set against a dark brown fabric, reminds us of the trippy tie-dye prints on those iconic Yeezy hoodies. While these shorts are designed for a run, they also look like they’re designed for a streetwear ensemble (imagine an oversized, graphic print hoodie and high-top sneakers with these shorts). $17, amazon.com