Can’t Make It To A Salon? These 7 Press-On Nails Will Give You A Gorgeous Manicure At Home In Minutes

Nervous to step outside your house amid the pandemic? We’ve found the best press-on nails that’ll trick people into thinking you visited a nail salon, anyway.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A nail salon isn’t the only place that’ll give you an Instagrammable manicure — instead, you can turn to Amazon to do that job. Not only will this allow you to quarantine more safely, but it will also cut your manicure time in half. Whether you like short nails in natural colors or long talons with flashy details, HollywoodLife rounded up the best press-on nails in a variety of shapes, colors, and styles:

1. French Tip Nails

We’re starting off this list with a classic: French tip nails. These press-on nails are also from a classic brand, KISS Nails, and thus has nearly 7,000 reviews. This kit is under six dollars and comes with 28 pieces made with patented FlexiFit technology to ensure an extra snug fit. You seriously can’t beat that. KISS Nails promises that these nails will “never” chip and that the French tip won’t be affected if you wish to file the nails. For those who hate getting glue on their hands, rejoice: this French tip kit uses sticky tabs for application. $5, amazon.com

2. Red Stiletto Nails

Now, let’s add a little spice with these hot red stiletto press-on nails that have over 580 Amazon reviews. This nail kit from ALLKEM comes with 20 pointed pieces that can easily be cut or filed down if you instead prefer a coffin shape or more natural length. These are not acrylic nails, but are rather made of an ABS plastic material that ALLKEM says is “non-toxic.” You’ll have to provide your own glue. $10, amazon.com

3. Rainbow Tip Nails

Here’s something off the beaten path! These rainbow-hued ombré nails are fun, whimsical, and will complement that pastel knit sweater in your closet. These multi-colored nails come in a complete kit with 24 medium-sized pieces (with 10 total sizes), a mini nail file, and double-sided glue stickers that are transparent. $8, amazon.com

4. Glossy Nude Nails (And More Colors — Pink, Green, Yellow, Etc.)

Behold the perfect nude nails. They’re the ideal balance between natural and flirty, thanks to the champagne color and long ballerina shape of these nails. You get 24 pieces and one sheet of adhesive tabs with this kit, and the ABS material allows you to easily file the nails into another shape if you please. The glossy nude shade also serves as the perfect base to add on stickers and a clear coat. This nail kit, which comes in even more colors like hot pink and neon green, has over 2,000 reviews! $7, amazon.com

5. Abstract Nails

Perhaps you’re not a fan of one-tone, or even two-tone, nails. You need something a little more on the wild side. Enter these quirky press-on nails featuring geometric lines made to look like faces, which could very have come straight off a painting hanging at the MoMA. This 24-piece set also comes with fake nail tips, nail glue stickers, and a mini nail file. The nail kit brand, Edary, says these nails can last about one to two weeks. $10, amazon.com

6. Neutral Tone Matte Nails

This kit comes in not one, but four color sets beige grey, brown, iron, and black. It’s a minimalist dream, perfect for our nail enthusiasts who prefer more streamlined nail shapes and muted colors to seamlessly blend with their blazers and nude turtlenecks. The nails are also matte — yet another chic touch! This kit comes with 96 pieces in 12 different sizes and can be applied with adhesive tabs. More than 400 people reviewed this nail kit, leaving rave comments about how these nails stayed on for “so long,” how they “fit well” and other positive remarks. $9, amazon.com

7. Mismatched Nails

For the artsy types that like to take photos of their hands turning a page in their George Orwell novel — or whatever piece of hot contemporary literature you’re reading right now — these nails are for you. With a unique design on each nail bed that doesn’t quite match the other, yet somehow all just work, you’ll look like a true creative while staying on-trend. Just take a look through Pinterest: the mismatched style is in. This kit comes with 24 pieces in 12 different sizes, as well as a mini file and one sheet of random nail stickers. Have fun! $8, amazon.com