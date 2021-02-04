Get WiFi Anywhere Thanks To This Portable Hotspot That Has 2k Reviews & Is On Sale For $107

Working from home for the past year has made us adapt to all new environments & if you need WiFi on the go, then you’re in luck because this portable hotspot is on sale for $107!

When it comes to working from home, we are constantly hoping that our internet is working in every room in our house. Or, if you’re on-the-go and are working out of the car or from a different place, it’s important to always have WiFi available which is why you need the NETGEAR Mobile WiFi Hotspot, which is currently 53% off the retail price of $229.99, so it can be all yours for just $106.99, saving you a whopping $123.

Get the NETGEAR Mobile WiFi Hotspot here for $106.99.

The hotspot router delivers up to 400 Mbps of download speed and you can create your own WLAN so that you are completely secure. Even better, you can connect multiple devices to your WiFi connection and it’s unlocked for 3G/4G LTE internet access. Plus, you can connect to the internet around the world and it has a 2930 mAh rechargeable battery that lasts up to 11 hours of use – what’s better than that?

There’s a reason why over 1,900 people gave this hotspot positive reviews and it’s because it really works. One happy customer gushed, “I live in a very rural area where high speed internet is still not an option. The nearest Walmart is in the next state and the nearest hospital is about 25 minutes away. After a few years in the city, the only thing I left to return to a country life that I missed was high speed internet and the ability to work from home. This device changed that.” Meanwhile, another user wrote, “Best device I ever own using T-MOBILE LTE download speed well average of 130Mbps I highly recommend to buy the OEM model you will not to be disappointed. No issues so far.”