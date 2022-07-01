Amazon Has This Season’s Hottest Swim Trend For Only $30

Image Credit: Detkov D/Adobe

For years you’ve stocked up on the same old swimsuits in the same old basic colors, but the days of wearing drab monotone bikinis or neutral-colored one-piece swimsuits are long gone. This summer, don’t be afraid to change things up a bit by joining in on the latest swim trend. Radiant neon hues are very much in this summer for swimwear and we just can’t stop thinking about them.

SweatyRocks One Shoulder Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit – Buy it on Amazon

Luckily you can get summer-ready with this comfy and trendy cutout neon swimsuit. This cool one-piece features a two-tone color scheme with a one-shoulder design and an intriguing cutout around the rib area. This flattering swimsuit helps keep you covered up a little more than a bikini would, while still looking cool, stylish and fun.

Step into the beach or pool with confidence when you wear this neon one-piece swimsuit. The cute suit comes with five different size options running from X-Small to X-Large. With more than 40 color schemes to choose from, the only difficult decision to make will be which color combination to buy (you’ll probably want to buy more than one).

If you’re not yet convinced to join in on this new trend, see what one customer had to say about wearing this funky fun swimsuit:

“This suit is so classy. I immediately felt like a supermodel when I put it on.”

You too can feel like a supermodel without having to pay those shockingly high fashion prices. With two-toned pinks and neon yellows and blues, you’re sure to have an easy time getting in on this new neon summer swimwear trend. Get the SweatyRock one-shoulder swimsuit on Amazon for around $30 and feel like a cool girl all season long.