Get Ready For Any Spring Occasion Like Paris Hilton With This $30 Side Slit Maxi Dress With 3k Reviews

Spring is officially here & if you’re looking for a stylish dress to wear all season long, look no further than this maxi dress with a slit!

It’s time to ditch your winter coats and sweaters now that the warm weather is here and we have the perfect dress that you can rock all spring long. The Meenew High Slit Long Bodycon Dress is the perfect option to wear to any occasion and celebrities including Paris Hilton love to rock this trend. The sleeveless maxi dress has over 3,000 positive reviews and costs less than $40 – what more could you ask for?

Get the Meenew High Slit Long Bodycon Dress here for $35.99.

Paris tried out the trend when she opted to wear a blue and white Alice + Olivia Grazi off the Shoulder Striped Maxi Dress with a pair of white Valentino Acetate Studs Sunglasses and a Hermes Birkin Blue Du Nord 30Cm. We absolutely loved Paris’s look and if you want to recreate it yourself, then you should definitely invest in the Meenew maxi dress.

The maxi dress is available in a whopping 15 different colors and patterns and it’s super soft and form-fitting. The slit on the side is high enough that it shows off your legs without revealing too much skin and there’s a reason why over 3,000 people swear by it. One happy customer gushed, “First let me say this is the same exact dress posted on Lulus for $42… so yea it’s pretty great. I am 4’9 so this came right to the floor but that’s good news for the rest of you. Otherwise the fit was perfect. The material is thick so it lays perfectly covering every imperfection. The high slit makes this dress super diverse. I wore it for formal night on a cruise with heels & with a leather jacket and heeled leather boots.”