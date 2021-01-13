This Massage Gun Treats Sore Muscles & Is On Sale For Less Than A Quarter Of The Price Of A Theragun

If you want to relieve sore muscles but don’t want to break the bank then you need this massage gun that’s a quarter of the price of the Theragun!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The past year has been extremely stressful and if you want to relieve sore muscles then the VYBE Percussion Massage Gun is the perfect option for you. It retails for $169.99 which is a steal considering a Theragun retails for $400. Now that the new year is here, we’ve all set goals to work out more so this is a great way to relieve sore and tense muscles.

The massage gun comes with five different speeds and a percussion vibration that gives you 3,200 strokes per minute. It comes equipped with a 24V brushless DC motor that’s super quiet so it doesn’t distract you or others in your home. It has a long-lasting battery that lasts four consecutive hours, plus, the gun comes with four massage heads that target different muscle areas.

It’s compact and portable and comes in a convenient carrying case so you can easily store it when you’re not using it, or you can take it with you when you travel. Customers swear by this massage gun and one happy customer gushed, “I ordered the VYBE PRO Premium for self-massage of trigger points in my right soleus that caused a severe case of plantar fasciitis. I’d spent money on countless PF “treatment” devices, chiropractic, and deep tissue massage sessions, which had no impact on my crippling foot pain. Within 3 days of repeated sessions on the trigger points in my calf, I was able to once again walk without a limp!”

