These Cotton Shorts Are Perfect For Running Outside & Are Less Than 1/2 The Price Of Lululemon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring is officially here and so is the warmer weather! If you’re looking for a new pair of running shorts that you can wear outside, then you’re in luck because this pair of Colosseum Active Simone Cotton Blend Yoga and Running Shorts is currently on sale for less than a quarter of the price of Lululemon shorts. The cotton bottoms are just $14.99 and not only are these shorts super comfortable and affordable, but they also have over 11,000 positive reviews which means people absolutely swear by them.

The shorts are available in a whopping 12 different colors and patterns ranging from neutrals to bold hues. They’re made from 52% cotton and 48% polyester so they’re super soft and stretchy. The shorts are fitted and have an elastic drawstring waistband with flattering circular hems that curve to your thighs. They’re mid-waisted which makes them comfortable and easy to wear all day long.

One happy customer gushed about the shorts, “The fabric is really comfortable and the short is very flattering. Also, to reinforce a comment I saw in another review: my butt looks really nice in this shorts (my husband enjoyed). I am really active so I needed shorts that allow me to stretch, walk my dog, jog or lounge. This one gives me a freedom without showing undesired parts. The short arrived in the day I turned 40th and made me feel like it is not such a big deal after all. Heads up again!”

