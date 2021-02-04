Read Your Favorite Books Anywhere With The Kindle Paperwhite That’s On Sale For Under $100

Kindles hardly ever go on sale which is why this deal is one you don’t want to miss! The Paperwhite is currently 27% off & you can shop it here!



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

For the past year, we’ve been in quarantine and if reading is one of your new hobbies, then you need the Kindle Paperwhite which is currently 27% off! You can get the Kindle for $94.99 which is great considering the retail price is $129.99, so you save $35. The Kindle is available in four different colors and two sizes – 32 GB or 8 GB.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite right here for $94.99.

The Kindle comes in four different colors – black, plum, sage, and blue and you can choose from 32GB or 8GB. The 32GB is marked down from $159.99 to $109.99. You are never going to want to stop reading because the Kindle is super easy to use. It’s extremely lightweight and thin which makes it easy to travel with and carry in your purse. It has a 300 ppi glare-free display which is great because it allows you to read while the sun is blaring.

The best part is, the Kindle is now waterproof so you can relax at the beach, the pool, or the bath, and not have to worry about getting water splashed on it. You can read everything from books to magazines and even audiobooks. To listen with Audible, simply pair your headphones or speakers via Bluetooth and you’re good to go. One single battery charge lasts weeks so you don’t have to stress about constantly recharging it.

Even better, it has a built-in adjustable light allowing you to read day or night, indoors or outdoors. You can purchase your books via Amazon where there are millions of titles for $2.99 or even less. You do not want to miss out on this deal and you better act fast!