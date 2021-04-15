This High-Waisted Bikini Looks Just Like Kim Kardashian’s, Has Over 8K Reviews & Is Under $30

Summer is right around the corner & if you’re looking for a new high-waisted bikini that is similar to the ones worn by Kim Kardashian, then we have got you covered!

Spring is officially here and before you know it, summer will be here, which means it’s time to look for new swimsuits for the season. One celebrity who gives is serious motivation is Kim Kardashian, who is always rocking some sort of sexy high-waisted bikini. If you’re looking to try the trend out for yourself, then you’re in luck because we found the Pink Queen High Waisted Cheeky Bikini Set that has over 8,000 positive reviews and is currently on sale for just $24.99.

The bikini comes with both the top and the bottom, with the top featuring thick straps and a low-cut scoop neckline, and high-waisted cheeky bottoms. The swimsuit is available in a whopping 27 different colors and patterns ranging from neutrals to bold hues. The two-piece is super flattering and sucks you in, giving your waist maximum definition, while the top is supportive for most chest sizes. The best part is, the bathing suit has over 8,300 positive reviews from people who absolutely love it.

One happy customer gushed, “I was a little apprehensive to purchase because let’s face it, it’s always a hit or miss with Amazon fashion lol. However, I’m so glad I bought it! It fit perfectly and it’s made from good quality. It’s thick swimsuit material! I love the high waisted bottoms to hide the tummy and accentuate your curves. It really does hug you in the right places. I’m 115lbs 5’0 and wear 32D and the small fit me perfect. The color is stunning on us melanin girls! The price is also a steal. I definitely recommend this swimsuit.”