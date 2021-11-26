Relieve Sore Muscles With This Heated Massager That Has Over 16k Reviews & Is On Sale For Under $40

If you are suffering from sore muscles, look no further because this heated massager will soothe you in no time for less than $40!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If your muscles are feeling sore, then you’re in luck because the HoMedics Percussion Action Massager with Heat is currently 36% off the retail price of $49.99 for Black Friday, so it can be all yours for just $31.88, saving you $18.11. Not only is it on sale, but it has over 16,300 positive reviews which means people absolutely swear by it.

Get the HoMedics Percussion Action Massager with Heat here for $31.88.

The massager is lightweight and portable so you can take it with you wherever you go, plus, it’s compact so it doesn’t take up too much space. It has a rubber handle so you can easily grip it and be comfortable while you enjoy your massage and it has interchangeable massage heads that you can switch out depending on what type of relief you need. It has dual massage heads that pivot and deliver 3,100 pulses per minute, plus, the best part is, it’s heated, so it gives you a feeling of deep relaxation.

There’s a reason why over 16,300 people gave this massager positive reviews and it’s because people absolutely love it. One happy customer gushed, “This is the best purchase I have ever made for back and neck pain! I have bought moist heat pads, inversion table, lumbar braces, etc, but this is by far the best item for relieving discomfort. I noticed at a chiropractor recently that I had immediate muscle relief when he used a similar item to break up the fascia and allow healing, releasing the bound up energy in areas that have been spasmed for long time. I researched many products and decided upon this one for many reasons: 1. it has multiple twin head covers, soft, hard and if removed the knobs have heat control! 2. it is long enough for me to use on my own back and neck with a looped handle that other massagers do not have, 3. The knobs have accordion like connection that allows for movement flow vs only one position.”