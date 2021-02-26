These Headbands Will Get You Through The Good & Bad Hair Days Stylishly

These headbands will help keep the hair out of your face stylishly & comfortably.

While there may be a limit to the number of shoes one can own, hair accessories are another story. You really can’t be accused of having too many and the beauty of buying them in bulk is that if you feel you may have bitten off more than you can chew so-to-speak, they can always be gifted to any friends or family who can appreciate a cool new headpiece. Below we have listed a few of our favorite stylish bandana sets that will work to keep the hair off your face during all your favorite activities. And, if you do end up with too many, they are affordable enough so you won’t feel bad giving a few of them away.

1. Let Party Bandana Headbands

This eight-piece bandana set is made from soft, stretchy fabric that goes all the way around the head. They are comfortable to wear with their elastic rubber back and a large front provides coverage that can be worn in a variety of ways. Use these headbands to keep your hair back for exercise as they are sweat-wicking, when washing your face, or just running errands as they come in a fun array of colorful prints. $17, amazon.com

2. Toes Home Magic Elastic Headband

Made from stretchable, breathable, sweat-wicking fabric, this versatile and multipurpose headband does it all. Wear this super-soft headband as a neck gaiter, bandana, balaclava, face mask, and of course simply as a way to keep your hair back during any physical activity. This headpiece also works to cover your face from dust and wind while offering the maximum UPF 50 sun protection. $11, amazon.com

3. Carede Elastic Paisley Knot Headbands

For those who prefer the old-school-style bandana print, this set of six headbands is another great option. This style of the headband can be worn a few different ways and goes all around the head with an elastic rubber back that is adjustable. Wear these on top of the head to create a cute bunny-eared look and enjoy the comfort, breathability, and, most importantly, cute styling of this moderately stretchy band. $9, amazon.com

4. Cooperwin Wide Headbands

Designed to fit all head types, these super cute headbands provide enough head coverage to keep your hair back and out of the way without feeling too obtrusive on the head. These headbands are made from soft, stretchy fabric for a customized fit and will never fall slide, or fall off the hair. With six cute patterns and designs to choose from, you can also wear a new band every single day of the week. $7, amazon.com

5. Yeshan Boho Vintage-Style Headbands

Similar to one of our other options above, this pack of six rabbit-ear style headbands can be worn in a couple of different ways to change up your look. Ideal for most active lifestyles, these headbands are comfortable, breathable, and will not easily slide off the head during even the most intense physical activity. $10, amazon.com

6. Dreshow Elastic Hair Wraps

If you are looking for a large pack of hairbands, this set of 10 is a great option. Keep some for yourself, or gift to friends and family, and know you are giving a stylish, quality, and most importantly, usable gift. Unlike our other options, these are made from a chiffon-silk material for a slightly dressier look while still providing durability and they come in chic floral prints and vintage boho patterns to match a variety of outfits. $12, amazon.com

7. Hogoo Knotted Headbands

These bunny-eared style headbands have a super-cute plaid print and made from a high-quality, lightweight, and stretchy fabric. These headbands are slightly unique as the bow-knot design has an inner wire which makes them adjustable and arrangeable to any flattering angle. They also have elastic on the bottom for a customized fit that won’t budge during a variety of activities. $12, amazon.com