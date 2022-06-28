You Only Need This $10 Product To Achieve The Off-Duty Model Hairstyle That TikTok Has Been Obsessing Over

Image Credit: khosrork/Adobe

We love Hailey Bieber’s minimalistic style, but we love her notorious slicked-back ponytails even more. Simple, clean & chic – it adds so much sophistication to every outfit, especially in the summer. So this season, we’ll be recreating this model hairstyle to complete every look, and now you can too!

Bed Head by Tigi Hair Wax Stick: $11.45 (Orig. $19.99) Buy It On Amazon

Thanks to this TikTok, you can achieve Beiber’s look for a more affordable price. The Bed Head by Tigi Hair Wax Stick has been featured in People as being the ultimate tool for sleek, off-duty model hair. Even better, it’s currently 43% off, bringing this dupe to only $11 for a limited time. Looking like a model without overspending has never been easier.

What’s a bomb summer outfit without a fabulous hairstyle to go along with it? This strong hold hair wax stick is the key to an effortless and chic summer look. Not only does this wax stick give you the ultimate slick back pony and bun, but it also helps give your hair texture and definition. Achieving all of this for only $11? Sign us up! Easily apply the stick straight onto your hair and voila – your hair will be smooth and frizz free.

With more than 7,500 perfect reviews, it’s safe to say shoppers are obsessed with the Bed Head Wax Stick. Many 5 star reviewers consider this wax stick to be their “new best friend” because it’s just as versatile as more expensive, high-quality brands. Don’t just slick back your ponytails – with this product you can lay down wigs, bundles and baby hairs too. Customers also say this wax stick gives their hair a firm hold without making it stiff or greasy. You don’t have to worry about any unpleasant smells either, shoppers say this product smells amazing.

This wax stick works well on all types of locks, but it’s an essential for styling short and medium length hair. Use this product to get the most of your short, trendy hairstyle. Easily apply the wax and then scrunch and style your hair. One 5-star reviewer rocking a pixie cut says that she’s “tried a bunch of products but this one hits all of her wants – doesn’t feel stiff, washes out easily and doesn’t dry out my hair’.

Thanks to Hailey Beiber, slicked back hair is trending this summer. And thanks to this TikTok, you can easily mimic her look for so much less. Don’t miss out on this Amazon deal, get the look of the season for just $11! Move fast though, this low price won’t last long.