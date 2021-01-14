Stretch Out Sore Muscles With This Foam Roller That Has Over 3,000 Reviews & Is On Sale For Under $20

If you’ve been working out at home or you’re just stressed & need to relieve sore muscles, look no further because this foam body roller is on sale for just $18!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that the new year is upon us, it’s time to get your fitness and health goals back on track. Ever since quarantine started months ago, many of us have started to workout from home as gyms were closed and if your muscles have been feeling sore from either exercising or just from stress, then you will be obsessed with The Original Body Roller that’s currently on sale for just $18.99.

Get The Original Body Roller here for $18.99.

The foam body roller is available in seven different colors from neutral to bold hues and it’s made from chemical-free materials. It measures 13 x 5.5 inches and has a 3D texture which gives you three different massage zones that are intended to replicate the human hand, fingers, and thumbs. One side of the roller has a grid design that replicates fingers while the other side has spiked bumps. While most rollers are flat, this one is especially effective because of its divets.

You can roll before or after any workout and the best part is, it targets all different body parts from your shoulders to your legs, arms, and more. It stretches out your muscle tissue so that any knots you have are kneaded out leaving you refreshed and relieved. You control how much pressure you want, depending on your needs. Simply use your body weight to rest on the roller and get a deeper stretch or lightly roll on it for a milder experience.

It’s made from super durable EPP material which makes it easy and comfortable for beginners but also strong enough to help athletes. The best part is, it’s lightweight and not too big which makes it easy to travel with and store away which is essential during these times considering our homes are acting as both our gyms and offices.

There’s a reason this foam roller has over 4,800 reviews and it’s because people swear by the results. So, if you want to snag this roller at a great price, you have to act fast because this deal won’t last forever!