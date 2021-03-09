Easily Clean Your Pores & Get Rid Of Blackheads With This $14 Electronic Face Spatula

If you feel that your skin is clogged & you want to completely clear your pores, look no further than this electronic face spatula

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The seasons are changing and that means it’s time to switch up your skincare routine. If you’re suffering from clogged pores or want to get rid of dead skin cells, then there are so many reasons to love this product. The Edifier Ultrasonic Pore Cleaner Blackhead Remover is great for all skin times and it’s the perfect time to use it now that spring and summer are coming and your pores need some extra love because they start to get clogged from sweat and sunscreen. Luckily, the device is currently on sale for just $13.59.

The tool is portable so you can bring it on vacation and throw it in your toiletry bag. It has three adjustable modes – cleansing, nutrition, and lifting, so you get three products for the price of one. It gives you a deep clean, helps your skin absorb your own natural serums, and helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. You can get a spa-quality facial in the comfort of your own home, for less than a quarter of the price.

There’s a reason why over 2,000 people swear by this product and it’s because it really works. One happy customer gushed, “I’m really impressed by how well this scrubber took out white head/pimples and dead skin. The process takes about 15-20 minutes. You must 1st cleanse your face, then use scrubber on WET skin in upward motions. FOR ABOUT 10 MINUTES. Rinse well … Wet face again and flip tool to scrape pimples off and dig deep into your nose.. then use a moisturizer, flip tool on it’s back side and use the moisture setting to massage into your face. This will take 5 minutes.”