Acne Awareness Month: 7 Cleansers That Will Help Banish Zits & Clear Out Your Pores

Whether it’s that time of the month, you have constant breakouts or you have just one big zit that just won’t go away, using the right face wash for acne is incredibly important. If you’re looking to minimize pimples and redness or just use a cleanser as a preventative measure, there are so many different products on the market that are filled with unique ingredients that could either help or hurt your skin, depending on your skin type.

Upgrade your skin routine by reading below about the best face wash for acne and shop your faves!

1. Neutrogena Oil-Free Salicylic Acid Pink Grapefruit Pore Cleansing Acne Wash

A personal favorite, the grapefruit pore cleansing acne wash from Neutrogena is simply amazing. It’s an Amazon Choice product and is loved far and wide by thousands of people for good reason. It’s oil-free and contains salicylic acid and natural extracts from grapefruit including Vitamin C. Best of all, it has Neutrogena’s Micro-Clear technology which, combined with the other ingredients, acts as a superior acne medicine to rid the skin of breakouts, blackheads, and even acne scars! $10, amazon.com

2. Proactiv Acne Cleanser

It’s no secret that Proactiv has got a ton of buzz over the years for their clinically proven acne-fighting products. Designed specifically for acne-prone skin, Proactiv is a skincare revolution that’s been proven to work for thousands of people to clear the skin of breakouts and stubborn acne. This benzoyl peroxide face wash is unique in that it has tiny exfoliating beads that get deep inside the skin’s pores to clean the root of acne, as well as prevent acne from coming around again in the future. No matter your skin type, it’s a great solution for oily, dry or combination skin. $38, amazon.com

3. Murad Clarifying Acne Cleanser

Another highly recommended brand, Murad’s clarifying facial cleanser works to fight against acne right at the skin’s barrier. This face wash formula is a creamy consistency and contains salicylic acid which provides ultimate fighting powers against future breakouts, and also heals and cleans existing blemishes. It works as a strong treatment to protect your skin for hours, and it also contains green tea extract which works to soothe and nourish the skin. As an Amazon Choice product, you can trust that if it’s loved by many far and wide then you’ll probably love it too! $32, amazon.com

4. Vichy Normaderm Daily Acne Treatment Face Wash

While it sometimes requires chemicals and powerful ingredients to rid our skin of acne, it’s important to also consider a more gentle, climate-friendly approach. This acne face wash from Vichy is a gentle cleanser that works to remove dirt, oil & clogged pores to keep blemishes to a minimum. It’s hydrating and won’t leave your skin feeling dry, and it has a light, fresh fragrance that smells amazing. It’s allergy-tested, sulfate-free, and is part of Amazon’s “climate-friendly pledge“, meaning this bottle’s design is compact and removes excess air and water, which reduces the carbon footprint of shipping and packaging. Do your skin and the environment some good! $23, amazon.com

5. InstaNatural Facial Cleanser – Vitamin C Face Wash

Obviously, Vitamin C is known for having so many beneficial qualities – even for the skin! This Vitamin C face wash by Instanatural is organic and has tons of healthy ingredients such as Vitamin C, aloe vera, sugar cane extract, and more. The formula works to improve your skin’s glow while keeping it hydrated and bouncy with its natural collagen. It has a gel consistency that lightly exfoliates to get a deep clean before setting out for the day. It works on all skin types, and can even be used as a body cleanser to fight acne all over. $25, amazon.com

6. Clean & Clear 2-Pack Day and Night Face Cleanser

Why buy one facial cleanser when you could get two? The Clean & Clear day and night facial cleansing duo is a game-changer and is another Amazon Choice product. Both are oil-free and hypoallergenic and work gently to remove all dirt day and night. The day cleanser has “morning burst” beads to energize, exfoliate and wake the skin up in the morning, and is made with ginger extract and has an invigorating citrus fragrance. The night cleanser relaxes the skin before bed and washes away dirt and impurities that may build up throughout the day (which you’d want to get rid of before going to sleep.) Tackle acne and keep your pores completely clear-both during the day and at night! $12, amazon.com

7. BOTANIC HEARTH Tea Tree Face Wash with Mint

Tea tree oil is said to be a secret powerhouse against acne, so we’re spreading the word with this tea tree and mint face was from Botanic Hearth. This gentle formula is paraben-free, has no artificial colors, and contains pure tea tree oil which works to soothe irritated and dry skin. Plus, the formula contains coconut oil, rosemary oil, and other essential oils to give a therapeutic, deep clean to the face. It’s cruelty-free, and not tested on animals so you can rest assured that you’ve done no harm in anything in the making. $17, amazon.com