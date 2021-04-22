Can’t Make It To The Salon? This Eyebrow Hair Remover Will Shape Your Brows For Just $17

If you haven’t been able to get to a salon, don’t worry because luckily this eyebrow hair remover will shape your brows in no time & it’s on sale for just $17!

Times have been extremely tough this past year and because of quarantine, chances are you haven’t been able to get to a salon, whether it’s for your hair, nails, or your eyebrows. If your eyebrows have seen better days, you’re in luck, because the FINISHING TOUCH Flawless Brows Eyebrow Hair Remover is currently 11% off the retail price of $19.99 so it can be all yours for just $17.88.

This eyebrow hair remover will actually change your life as it’s super painless, compact, and cute. Included in the set are one hair removal tool, one AAA battery, and a cleaning brush. In order to use the remover, make sure your skin is clean and dry, with no makeup or creams on. Simply pull your skin back to make it taut and move the tool in small circular motions or side to side to remove the hair. To see maximum results, you may have to move the tool over the same areas a few times, but have no fear because the tool works great on sensitive skin.

If you’re nervous to use the tool on such a small area because you’re worried that it will remove more hair than intended, have no fear, because the tool comes equipped with a precision tip that ensures you can reach desired areas without going overboard. The remover is available in four colors – rose gold, lavender, glitter, and mermaid – and has over 16,600 positive reviews. You definitely don’t want to miss out on this deal and you have to act fast if you want to snag this great price!