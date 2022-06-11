These Breezy Shorts Are Your New Summer Staple & They’re Only $26

Image Credit: Wirestock/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is here and while things are finally heating up, you don’t have to. That means it’s time to upgrade your wardrobe with items that are both flattering and summer-heat-friendly. Shorts are a simple staple during this season, but these Amazon Acelitt Comfy Drawstring Shorts are truly a must-have.

Flattering, comfortable and affordable, we understand why customers are giving these summer bottoms 5-stars. Another bonus, you can get a pair for as low as $24.99.

These trendy bottoms are sure to keep you comfortable and cool all season long. The 100% cotton will feel great on the skin. Plus the elastic waistband and drawstring closure gives you the ability to adjust the shorts for your perfect fit. The wide-leg design allows a breeze in, helping you stay cool and dry. The short’s deep pockets on the sides and back allow you to keep those essential items close.

These shorts are the ultimate summer staple because you can wear them just about anywhere. Whether you’re running errands and keeping things casual or heading to the beach – these shorts are perfect.

The shorts aren’t just comfortable, they’re also incredibly flattering. The loose cut and flowy material create a great silhouette for any and every body shape. Available in sizes small to 3XL, you’re bound to find your perfect fit. The bottoms also come in 44 different colors and patterns. Trust us, with shorts that are this comfortable, you may want to get a few different colors.

You can easily pair them with a comfortable tank and sandals or a simple t-shirt and sneakers, Whichever way you decide to style them, you’ll have maximum style with minimum effort all summer long.

Now you can look and feel your best for less this summer. Avoid overheating and snag these everyday shorts that’ll help keep you cool all season long. Hurry and grab a few different colors before they’re gone.