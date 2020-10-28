Stay Warm & Save Room In Your Closet With This Packable Down Jacket From CK That’s 30% Off 

Bundle up in style this winter with this Calvin Klein chevron quilted, packable down jacket that’s 30% right now! — Fight the cold, sleet and snow the smart way, and don’t miss this epic deal!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s almost that time of year again — when the temperatures drop and the wintery weather arrives. Through the years, celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Angelina Jolie and Hailey Baldwin (to name a few) have given us the ultimate winter jacket inspo. Therefore, when we saw this amazing deal on a designer down jacket by Calvin Klein, we had to let you know!

Kick off your winter wardrobe with this $95 Calvin Klein Women’s Chevron Quilted Packable Down Jacket. The winter staple is 30% off on Amazon from its original price of $140. And, let us note that it’s extremely rare to find a brand-name winter coat for under $100. So, you should jump on this deal while it lasts!

Thanks to Hollywood’s most stylish stars, the standard on winter jackets has risen. After seeing Olivia Culpo, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid rocking various puffer coats in winters’ past, fans want to emulate their outwear looks. But, finding a winter jacket that flatters your figure and keeps you warm is challenging. While there’s many styles and silhouettes to choose from, it’s difficult to find that cozy combination for a reasonable price. — Until now.

This quilted Calvin Klein coat has it all and you won’t have to break your bank to own it. Its down insulation provides added warmth and protects against the coldest of temperatures. This coat falls just above the knee to create a larger shield against harsh conditions like snow, sleet and cold rain.

What separates this jacket from the usual bulky puffer coats on the market is its soft, packable material. It hugs your body in a non-constricting way that allows you to move — unlike Randy from A Christmas Story! Additionally, its flexible material makes it easy to pack into its matching drawstring pouch for storage and travel. So, you can say goodbye to crowded spaces in your closet! The included pouch is compressible due to the jacket’s chevron quilting, which makes it the ideal on-the-go fashion companion.

Additionally, this Calvin Klein jacket comes in a variety of stylish colors including: black, navy, shine wine, shine rosewood, crimson, blue, ruby red, mushroom and titanium. — Stay warm this winter for less with this $95 Calvin Klein coat!