Skip The Dry Cleaner & For $20, Get This At-Home, DIY Kit That’s Hassle-Free & Super Easy

Make your busy schedule a little less hectic by skipping a trip to the dry cleaners thanks to this DIY at-home dry cleaning kit!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Honestly, who has time for trips to the dry-cleaners nowadays? It’s such a pain to get all the way to the local cleaners only to get one or two dry-clean-only garments cleaned, not to mention remember to pick them up when they’re ready and, worst of all, pay up to sometimes hundreds of dollars annually on the service alone. Wish you had something right at home that’s hassle-free and able to take care of your dry-cleaning needs? We’ve got you covered! This incredible DIY dry-cleaning kit by Dryel is the perfect solution to take a trip to the cleaners off of your busy schedule, and easily get the job done right at home. Best of all, it’s available now for only $20.

Get the Dryel at-Home Dry Cleaner Starter Kit here for just $20!

Whether you’ve got a collection of delicate accessories, couture dresses or vintage jackets, take care of dry cleaning them all right at home using the Dryel kit. The DIY dry-cleaning process is simple and requires only a few simple steps. Start by using the kit’s Stain Pen to spot treat any stains, or use the Odor & Wrinkle Spray to spray any areas that need a little extra freshness or care. Next, throw up to five items at a time plus one of the Dryer-Activated Cleaning Cloths into the Reusable Fabric Protection bag. Just like magic, the cleaning cloths and the fabric protection bag work together to steam clean the garments. Finally, hang all of the garments up immediately after they’ve been cleaned to ensure a wrinkle-free dry. If there happen to be any remaining wrinkles, simply use the odor & wrinkle spray again to remove them. In a snap, your special garments will be freshly dry-cleaned (minus the extra trip to the cleaners!)

Just when you thought you heard it all – the Dryel dry cleaning kit doesn’t stop at only cleaning clothing. Use this at-home process on other fabrics including pillows, blankets, curtains, or even teddy bears and stuffed animals. This dry-cleaning system easily takes care of whatever you’d typically hand wash or have to drop off at your local cleaners and ensures a thorough, fresh, and delicate cleaning. Possibly the biggest perk of this miracle-working dry cleaning kit is that the process takes as long as the average load of wash in a washing machine, so you can tackle multitasking like a pro and get all of your at-home chores done at once.

Heading out to pick up the dry cleaning is a total drag, and you shouldn’t have to worry about that in addition to all of your other daily errands. Save money, time, and hassle with this easy, at-home DIY dry-cleaning kit by Dreyel. We promise you you’ll wonder how you ever got things done before without it!