Look Stylish All Year Round With These Classic Denim Jackets

If you are looking for an incredibly easy & affordable style upgrade, check out some of these classically stylish denim jackets below.

Owning a denim jacket is a rite of passage for anyone who loves fashion. If you have yet to get on the denim jacket bandwagon or are looking for a cool new upgrade, we have rounded up a bunch of stylish options below. These jackets are all easy-to-wear, versatile, and will literally pair with almost anything and everything in your wardrobe. We have included all the classic styles you love and have also thrown in some trendy pieces including a soft, warm sherpa option and the latest puffy sleeve trend you don’t want to miss.

1. Riders by Lee Indigo Denim Jacket

This Indigo denim jacket has the makings of the perfect jacket with its classic, comfortable fit. The jacket has been constructed with comfort in mind, has spandex for some give where you need it, and provides a straight, flattering fit. that will make it a staple in any wardrobe for years to come. This jacket will be a staple in any wardrobe for years to come and is perfect for a casual day of running errands or cocktails with the girls. $29, amazon.com

2. Daily Ritual Denim Jacket

This denim jacket is made from a cotton and spandex blend for a comfortable fit that will also keep its shape. Classic button-flap chest pockets, side pockets, and a fold-over collar keep this jacket stylish and it has a loose cut that flatters all shapes. Pair this jacket with your favorite dresses, jeans, and even as a sweatpant topper for a pulled-together look. $39, amazon.com

3. Floerns Distressed Denim Jacket

For a slightly edgy yet still classic look, this slightly oversized denim jacket is a great option. Fit for everyday dressing, this jacket is shaped just like your typical denim jacket with an oversized fit and cool distressing placed all around. This jacket will look great over any bodycon dress or bodysuit and is a great addition to any denim wardrobe. $41, amazon.com

4. Wrangler Unlined Denim Jacket

This men’s denim jacket is made from 100% cotton and is as rugged as it is classic. It contains all the traditional stylings of a denim jacket including durable reinforced construction, premium details, and is the perfect light, almost acid-washed cool color to go with a variety of outfits. $37, amazon.com

5. Calvin Klein Denim Trucker Jacket

Another great men’s denim jacket is this classic trucker-style one. Available in a wide array of stylish color options, you can wear a new one every single day of the week. Pair this jacket with your favorite jeans of the same or a different color, a great pair of khakis, and even comfy loungewear bottoms for a pulled-together look or feel. $40, amazon.com

6. LZLER Fleece Jean Jacket

If you are looking for a warmer option, the classic denim jacket has been upgraded with a super-cool, on-trend sherpa lining for the ultimate warmth. Made from 100% heavyweight cotton, this jacket is durable, has heavy-duty metal hardware, and will last for decades to come. This jacket looks very high quality for its price and can be easily layered for colder weather. $60, amazon.com

7. Floerns Puff Sleeve Denim Jacket

This puff sleeve denim jacket is perfect for all the exaggerated shoulder area accents we are seeing. This jacket combines the on-trend puff sleeve with strategic distressing and a cropped look that can be paired with almost everything in your wardrobe. It is made from a soft, stretchy cotton blend material that makes it comfortable for all-day wear and the bottom of the jacket has a cool cut-off look. $41, amazon.com