5 Stylish Cutout One-Piece Swimsuits Like Vanessa Hudgen’s That Are Under $50

Spice up your swimsuits this summer! Inspired by the stunning Vanessa Hudgens, we’ve found some of the sexiest one-piece bathing suits that you’ve got to try for your next beach trip or vacation.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Summertime is almost here! Whether that means endless poolside days with your best friends, weekend trips to the beach with your honey or even a special family vacation, one thing is certain – a new summer season equals new swimsuits! While bikinis and other two-piece styles are usually what come to mind when we say “swimsuit”, we’re here to remind you to not sleep on the timeless one-piece. This classic and ultra-flattering bathing suit style is sometimes overlooked, but thanks to the ever-flawless Vanessa Hudgens, she’s shown us that one-pieces can definitely turn some heads in the sun. Pictured below, the stunning actress donned an ultra-sexy black crochet cut-out one-piece, which she paired with some denim daisy dukes, fun beads around her neck, black sunglasses, and threw her hair effortless up in a bun. It doesn’t get much hotter than this!

Let’s be honest – who wouldn’t want to look like Vanessa hanging out by the pool? This summer, rock this super sexy swimsuit trend by shopping any of these 5 cut-out one-pieces we’ve rounded up below. Best of all, they’re all under $50!

1. Musotica Sexy Crochet Cut Out One Piece

If this isn’t a spitting image of the swimsuit above, we don’t know what is! This super sexy, crochet cut-out one piece by Musotica looks exactly like Vanessa’s, and even comes in black or brown. It’s hand-made, and the crochet is stretchy enough to conform to anybody’s specific curves. Since it’s cut out, the back is completely open and looks like you’re wearing a two piece from the back. We love the flattering v-neckline and beautiful crochet detailing. Pair it with some daisy dukes and you’ll look just like Vanessa hitting the pool! $30, amazon.com

2. Annbon High-Thigh Cut Thong One Piece

If you’re bold enough to rock a thong swimsuit this summer (as seen by many of Hollywood’s sexiest celebs like J.Lo, Kylie Jenner, and more), this one-piece should definitely give you the confidence to do so! Available in 6 bright colors, this swimsuit by Annbon is cut super high on the leg which makes for an elongating, flattering effect on the legs. It has a cutout midriff that has slight ruching on the sides, which can be adjusted to your liking. The thong cut in the back shows off plenty of booty, perfect for a beach party in Miami or your next bachelorette event in Las Vegas. Go ahead, show off some skin this summer! $23, amazon.com

3. CHYRll Snakeskin Cut Out One Piece

Ok, this swimsuit could not be more perfect for a boat party this summer. This suit from CHYRll comes in not only this fun snakeskin print but also leopard, tie-dye, and more colors. It has a sexy lace-up, deep v-neck front with a cut-out midriff section, and a cheeky backside, and a low back cut. It’s said to be made of excellent quality material and is just as comfortable as it is sexy. Paired with some fun jewelry and braids in your hair, this suit is the perfect boat day party outfit. $25, amazon.com

4. Aqua Eve Sexy Deep V Neck One Piece

Look pretty in pink (or whichever of your favorite colors or prints) in this Aqua Eve plunging v-neck one piece. It’s not too revealing and has strings that are attached down the entire front of the deep neckline plus along the sides of the suit, which make the perfect amount of sexy touch. It has a full-coverage bottom and has an adorable mid-back cut with a criss-cross strap detailing. This suit is perfect for beach volleyball or any sports in the sun, because it’s sexy but also holds everything right in place! $28, amazon.com

5. Sweaty Rocks Color Block Cutout One Piece

For a color block option that’s trendy and will surely turn heads this summer, check out this adorable one-piece from Sweaty Rocks. Color block is totally in right now, so why not introduce it to your swimwear collection? This funky teal, white and brownish-orange suit has an adorable tie knot front, cut-out tummy midriff section, and quality adjustable spaghetti straps. It has a peek-a-boo cut in the back as well, and a secure strap that fastens across the back. This suit also comes in a bunch of bright, summery colors and prints – and it’s even available in a super fun cow print! $27, amazon.com