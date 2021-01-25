Over 1.8k People Swear By This Long-Sleeve Cutout Top That’s Perfect For Yoga

Feel your best while looking your best with the best cutout long-sleeve shirt from Amazon that customers absolutely love! Shop it here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Feel free-flowing and at peace while do your down dog in a fan-favorite cutout long-sleeve shirt from Amazon! The Bestisun Yoga Workout Shirt comes in a variety of colors with an open-back and stylish twisted bottom, for an amazing price of $20.98. The open back and slightly loose fit creates a breezy feel with more cooling as your yoga practice heats up, and the cuffs have elasticity and you can push them up to the elbow when you exercise, provide more freedom.

Purchase the Bestisun Yoga Workout Shirt for under $21 here.

Coming in 16 vibrant colors, including black, gray-green, wine, and khaki, the cutout long-sleeve shirt is 95% rayon and 5% spandex and combines fashion, function, and performance. This shirt has over 1,800 ratings from verified customers who rave over the comfort and fit of this cutout long-sleeve top! “Love this material. It’s soft and comfortable. I ordered the Medium and am 5’6″ 140lbs and it’s loose around my midsection which I was looking for. The sleeves are long enough to go past my wrists if I wanted them to but snug enough that they stay pushed back when I need them outta the way. It does rise up when I have my hands over my head but that doesn’t bother me. I wear this to the gym or just lounging around the house and very happy with this purchase,” one user wrote, alongside a picture of herself rocking the gray option.

“Edited: had originally left a review about how the shirt shrinks. The company contacted me and was willing to send a new one. Great and prompt customer service. The shirt does not have washing instructions in it but they recommended handwashing in cold water and line drying to preserve the size and shape of the shirt. Comfortable and great fabric. Will likely order again in another color,” another satisfied customer shared.

A third purchaser added, “I. Love. This. Top! The open-back design is so cute and simple but is perfect for those days when I am wearing my cuter sports bras or lacy bralettes. The shirt is so soft and comfortable, easy to wash, and flowy/not staticky. I would say it is pretty true to size, too. It is not form-fitting but nicely fitted, with enough wiggle room to do whatever activities you have planned.”

If you aren’t super into yoga, this cutout long-sleeve shirt can be used for any activity, from running to simply lounging around the house or even looking cute going out and about. In need of the perfect pair of leggings to match this top? Look no further than the Baleaf Fleece-Lined High Waisted Thermal Yoga Pants for only $27! Never be cold while working out again, thanks to these life-changing thermal yoga pants. They are 87% polyester and 13% spandex, making them breathable during whatever your fitness class of choice might be. They are the perfect match for this cutout long-sleeve shirt!