Selena Gomez Just Proved That The Cutout Trend Is Here To Stay

Image Credit: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Selena Gomez has one of the coolest Hollywood styles that continues to keep us on our toes. We’re still not over the new look she rocked for the red carpet in April, and no, we’re not talking about her bob and bangs.

Verdusa Cut Out Waist Dress: $26 – Buy it on Amazon

Her pink cutout dress was everything and made clear that the cutout trend isn’t leaving anytime soon. While the exact dress Gomez rocked is sold out, you can still get her red carpet look by hopping onto the trend and scoring this dress from Verdusa on Amazon. Affordable, trendy, and made of high quality, the Verdusa Cut Out Dress is a much-needed addition to your wardrobe.

Achieving Gomez’s Hollywood style has never been easier thanks to this Verdusa dress. Just as convenient as it is trendy, the cut-out waist lets you stay cool this summer by showing the perfect amount of skin. With its 95% polyester and 5% spandex composition, this bodycon dress provides the ultimate stretch while preventing you from overheating this season. Even the split thigh keeps you cool as it adds the perfect feminine touch.

With a cool summer dress like this, take advantage of its versatile design and wear it to dinner, the club, a summer picnic or even just for casual daily wear. Pair this dress with comfortable sandals and a tote purse for a casual summer look. Dress things up a bit by swapping the sandals and tote out for slip-on heels and a mini clutch. Easily rock this dress day to night.

We’re not sure which of the 16 different colors is our favorite, but we do know they have something for every season. Buy a mint green or hot pink for the summer, then grab the black or coffee brown options for amazing fall and winter transitioning looks. No matter which colors you choose, you can achieve a stylish Hollywood look. Since this dress comes in sizes extra small to extra large, you’re sure to find your perfect fit.

Selena Gomez proved that this trend isn’t going anywhere, so stay trendy and comfortable with the Verdusa Cut-Out Waist Dress. Add it to your summer wardrobe for as low as $25 on Amazon before it’s gone.