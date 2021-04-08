Over 21,000 People Swear By This 4-Pack Of Cropped Tank Tops Similar To Kaia Gerber’s

The warm weather has officially arrived & we have got you covered on the perfect 4-pack of cropped tank tops that look similar to the one worn by Kaia Gerber!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing better than having staple pieces in your closet and now that the spring is here and the weather is heating up, we found the perfect cropped tank top that you’ll want to wear every day. The Boao 4 Pieces Basic Crop Tank Tops are available in neutral colors, cost just $27.99, and have over 21,000 positive reviews. Even better, model Kaia Gerber is a huge fan of the trend and has been rocking cropped tank tops around LA.

Get the Boao 4 Pieces Basic Crop Tank Tops here for $27.99.

The 4-pack of tank tops are available in seven different colorways ranging from size small to large. The comfy tops have racerbacks and are made from spandex so they’re stretchy, lightweight, and fitted. There are so many different ways to style the top. YOu can try rocking it as Kaia did with a pair of high-waisted baggy jeans or you can wear it with a pair of workout leggings, biker shorts, or jean shorts – the possibilities are endless! There’s a reason why over 21,000 people gave these tops positive reviews and it’s because customers absolutely love them.

One satisfied customer gushed, “Okay everybody (not just ladies should buy these tanks cause they are too fire) I highly recommend these tanks!!! For reference, I am 5 ft 5 in and 120 pounds. The material is comfortable and breathable. I put it to the test this week during my training sessions and they kept shape. 10/10.” Meanwhile, another shopper raved, “I was really pleased with how these shirts turned out. At first I was a little nervous they wouldn’t fit, but they did. They’re a bit smaller in the armholes than I’d like, but that’s more because of my build than anything else. Love the stretchy material and can’t wait to wear them while rock climbing! Wish there were more colors to choose from. Would love some bright colors.”