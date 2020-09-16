9 Cropped Jeans To Shop For Inspired By Celeb Fashionista Selena Gomez

Fall fashion is officially here & we’re breaking out the jeans! We’ve got the best cropped jeans for you to shop here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’d love to shop through Selena Gomez‘s closet full of denim! The star is always rocking different jeans while out and about, but we’re feeling super inspired this fall by her cropped denim looks. It’s so hard to find the perfect pair of denim, with so many things needing to be taken into account (the cut, color, fit, and price point are all factors!) Selena wore the same cropped jeans again and again, and when a celeb wears the same staple repeatedly, you know it’s good!

Over the winter, Sel was spotted in her go-to 7 For All Mankind High Waist Josefina with Angled Seams in Canyon Ranch. She paired the cropped jeans with Gucci Brixton Convertible Loafers (another staple she repeats), and Kate Young For Tura Pearl Sunglasses in silver, and Jennifer Fisher Lilly Earrings. She teamed the blue jeans with a tucked-in white shirt and an oversized Out from Under Saratoga Open Cardigan that landed just below the knees.

Just weeks later, Sel was seen out and about again in a medium wash pair of Re/Done High Rise Crop Jeans, which is casually paired with a bright yellow Acne Dramatic Sweater. It’s not only the cold-weather months when this trend works!

Olivia Culpo showed off her legs for days in a pair of Jonathan Simkhai Button Down Manfriend Jeans which she matched with a Jonathan Simkhai Button Down Cropped Jacket. And to accessorize perfectly?! Olivia wore her very own Olivia Culpo x Express Together Light Denim Face Covering.

Paired with heels, booties, sandals, or your AF1s, cropped jeans are going to be your newest go-to. We’ve picked out some of our favorite and most popular cropped jeans for the upcoming fall fashion season that you’ll love!

1. Levi’s Women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans

Levi’s are the perfect go-to jeans to have in your closet, no matter the cut. However, for this fall we are especially loving the 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans that feature a cropped and frayed finish on the ankle. These cropped flare jeans are slim throughout the hips and thighs but the sweet flare crop at the bottom makes them loose on the ankles. $69, amazon.com

2. Democracy Women’s Ab Solution Crop Jean

We love these slightly distressed Democracy Women’s Ab Solution Crop Jean! Not only is the price fantastic, but they’re super cute. These jeans will be a staple in your closet in their medium-wash. The crop is less distressed with a sweet cuff and they’d look fab paired with booties in the fall or heeled sandals in the spring! $68, amazon.com

3. BLANKNYC Ripped Shark Bite Hem Ankle Mom Jeans

Distressed over stressed! These BLANKNYC ripped Shark Bite Hem Ankle Mom Jeans offer a cropped denim with a looser fit and a lived-in feel with the rips, especially at the bottom hem. The cropped jeans also feature a high-waisted fit and are non-stretch. They pair perfectly with a tucked-in white T-shirt for a casual outing or a sexy bodysuit for a night out! $98, nordstrom.com

4. Good American Good Waist Crop

We all know these Good Americans are a fave of founder Khloe Kardashian! The Good American Good Waist Crop is a cropped length, high-rise, skinny-fit jean with extra stretch that is also super pigmented. They will literally be your go-to jean this fall! Plus, we’re obsessed with Good American’s full and inclusive size range from 00 to plus size 24. These jeans have a distressed hem and, even more, a distressed grinding at the waistband that we love! $159, goodamerican.com

5. GRLFRIEND Helena High-Rise Straight Jean

Sometimes simple is the best way to go! These GRLFRIEND Helena High-Rise Straight Jeans are a great cropped jean that perfectly flare at the distressed ankle. We love how curve-hugging they are at the top and then elongating in the leg with the cropped hem. These are on the pricier end, but they are SO cute! $228, revolve.com

6. Goodthreads Women’s High-Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jean

Amazon’s very own brand, Goodthreads, offers some super cute denim at an amazing price that you’ll want to fill your closet with this fall! The Women’s High-Rise Wide Leg Cropped Jean are a fabulous flare cropped jean. They feature a four-button front fly and high-waisted fit for a retro feel that go perfectly with the wide leg and raw hem. These pair perfectly with cozy sweaters, a tucked-in T-shirt, or even a cropped top to show a little skin! $45, amazon.com

7. Lucky Brand Women’s Mid Rise Ava Skinny Crop Jean

Just your basic cropped jean! Lucky Brand is a blue jeans staple and these Women’s Mid Rise Ava Skinny Crop are a fabulous option that would be a great addition to your closet! We especially love the dip-dyed bottom at the crop. These jeans are a universally flattering fit that cut close to the body for a sleek and slim silhouette and flatter women of all shapes and sizes! $89, amazon.com

8. DL1961 Hepburn High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Ultra-soft and super chic! These DL1961 Hepburn High Rise Wide Leg Jeans are so effortlessly cool and transitional from season to season. As seen on the model, paired with booties and a tight long sleeve tucked in, these cropped jeans are perfect for a fall day. Equally as cute, they would look adorable with an open-back bodysuit and nude sandals for spring! $198, shopbop.com

9. Joe’s Jeans Women’s Callie High Rise Cropped Bootcut Jean