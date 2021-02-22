These Faux-Leather Commando Leggings Loved By Kendall Jenner Are Currently 32% Off On Amazon

Kendall Jenner’s favorite brand, Commando, is having an amazing sale on their faux-leather leggings & you can shop them right here for under $100!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one look that Kendall Jenner loves, it’s without a doubt leggings and it just so happens that her favorite brand, Commando, is currently having a sale on their best-selling Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings. The pants are 32% off the retail price of $98, so they can be all yours for just $66.70, saving you a whopping $31.30. Kendall was just in Aspen back in December when she rocked a pair of black Commando Neoprene Legging with Perfect Control, styled with a Jil Sander Turtleneck Jumper, a Maison Margiela Paneled Ribbed Wool and Tinsel Cardigan, a Fendi Fur Bag, The Mannei Irbid Chocolate Leather Dress, a Skims Seamless Face Mask in Cocoa, and a pair of Dorateymur Lace Up Boots.

Get the Commando Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings here for $66.70.

We absolutely love these faux-leather leggings because there are a ton of different ways to style them. Rock them with a blouse and fur vest for a dressed-up look or a T-shirt and sneakers for something a bit more casual. Even better, the leggings are available in seven different colors. They’re high-waisted and never see-through with slight compression, so you can feel comfortable in them all day long and they always look flattering.

There’s a reason why over 680 people gave these leggings five stars and it’s because people love them. One happy customer gushed, “Absolutely perfect. I am not a stick figure type. I am all thighs and butt. These hide flaws and look absolutely amazing. A staple wardrobe piece everyone should own.” Meanwhile, another person wrote, “These leggings are amazing. I have the spandex faux leather leggings, and these are so much better. I bought them in several colors. For reference I am 5’7, 155lbs and curvy. 27” waist 42” hips. I bought a medium. You have to put these on like you would panty hose. Once they’re on, they feel and look amazing. Buy them!”