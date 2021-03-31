9 Chocolate Bunnies To Fill Up Your Easter Basket With This Holiday

Make this Easter as sweet as can be with the most delicious & cute chocolate bunnies! Fill your Easter basket with these sweet treats you can shop right here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Easter is here this Sunday, so it’s time to assemble your Easter baskets at home! An Easter basket is typically stuffed to the brim with delicious goodies and treats for a sweet holiday, like decorated eggs, marshmallow chicks, stuffed toys, and, of course, chocolate bunnies. Luckily, Lindt, Godiva, Dove, and more of your favorite chocolate connoisseurs have their limited-time chocolate bunnies available for all of your holiday needs! Shop them here!

1. Lindt Limited Spring Edition Floral Milk Chocolate Easter Gold Bunny

Celebrate the start of spring and Easter with this gorgeous chocolate bunny from Lindt! Decorated in a golden foil with elegant floral decor, this chocolate bunny will be the highlight of your Easter basket! Not to mention, like all Lindt chocolate, it tastes delicious! $12, amazon.com

2. 2 Dove Silky Smooth Chocolate Solid Easter Bunny

Who doesn’t love a two-for-one?! This Dove Silky Smooth Chocolate Solid Easter Bunny comes with a dark chocolate bunny and a milk chocolate bunny, for some delicious holiday indulgence. Dove Chocolate is made from the finest quality cacao for an exceptional chocolatey experience, and these bunnies are sure to deliver that to your Easter basket! $20, amazon.com

3. Traveling Chocolate Easter Bunny

This intricate Traveling Easter Bunny is made up of a mix of dark, white, and milk chocolates for a truly decadent taste that is just as good as it looks. Made by Knipschildt Chocolates, this chocolate bunny is absolutely gorgeous and intricately decorated. It’s realistically decorated and will be eye-catching in your Easter basket this holiday! $32, terrain.com

4. Russell Stover Bunny Milk Chocolate Pack of Two

Another delicious two-for-one chocolate surprise! This Russell Stover Chocolate Bunny Pack is filled with two milk chocolate bunnies that come in a bright green box to bring some color to your Easter basket. For any chocolate lover, these two milk chocolate bunnies will bring a smile to the lucky recipient’s face! $8, amazon.com

5. Lindt Mini Gold Bunnies

This five-pack of Lindt Mini Gold Bunnies are the sweetest little treat to fill your Easter basket or decorate your festive Easter table! Lindt delivers a unique chocolate experience offering a distinctly smooth and rich, gourmet taste. Life is too short for ordinary chocolate, so this bunny chocolate treat is the way to go this Easter! $11, amazon.com

6. Madelaine Solid Premium Milk Chocolate Mini Easter Bunnies Wrapped In Colorful Tuxedos

These are so darn cute and perfect to be scattered throughout your festive Easter basket! These bite-sized, highly-detailed, solid premium milk chocolate Chocolate Mini Bunnies Wrapped In Colorful Tuxedos come in a one-pound bag. Each chocolate bunny is perfectly and delicately wrapped in a foil that gives the bunnies character in a bright tuxedo. These bold candies will be a fave this holiday! $18, amazon.com

7. GoldBelly Easter Chocolate Bunny Assortment 3 Pack

Check out this treat hoppin’ down the bunny trail! Each of the Sugar Plum’s Premium Chocolate Easter Bunny features 8 oz. of gourmet chocolate, carefully crafted into a gorgeous & festive Easter bunny by Sugar Plum’s expert chocolate artisans. These chocolate bunnies are available in luscious milk chocolate, decadent dark chocolate, and smooth & creamy white chocolate! Each chocolate bunny measures 9″ × 7″ × 6″ and are super realistic with intricate detailing and even eyes! $79, goldbelly.com

8. Hershey’s Easter Solid Milk Chocolate Bunny – 5oz

You can’t round up Easter chocolate bunnies without some Hershey’s! Made from certified kosher solid milk chocolate, the bunny packaged in an Easter-themed box for lasting freshness and festivity! This adorable milk chocolate Easter decoration that tastes just as good as it looks and makes the perfect basket stuffer or egg hunt grand prize. You can’t go wrong with HERSHEY’S classic milk chocolate no matter what shape it’s in, and what better way to celebrate the spring and Easter season than with an adorable, long-eared Easter bunny? $4, walmart.com

9. Godiva Dark Chocolate Foil Bunny 4 oz each

You can’t help but say ‘aww’ when you see this sweet Easter bunny cuddling up to an easter egg on Godiva’s Dark Chocolate Foil Bunny, which comes in an array of colors for your Easter basket needs! Make the holiday even more special with this gourmet dark chocolate bunny. This delectable and fine chocolate is handcrafted by Belgian Chefs and Chocolatiers. Only the finest of ingredients are used to make this Easter traditional bunny and egg! $14, walmart.com