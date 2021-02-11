Give Your Skin A Reboot With This Charcoal Mask That Has Over 4k Reviews & Is On Sale For Under $30

The winter can be tough on our skin & to refresh your complexion, you need to try this charcoal mask that’s on sale for less than $20 & loved by over 4,000 people!

This past year has been extremely stressful and if you feel that your skin has been suffering because of it, then look no further because the I DEW CARE Space Kitten Charcoal Face Mask is currently on sale. The face mask is 35% off the retail price of $23 so it can be all yours for just $14.95, saving you $8.05. Not only is the mask on sale, but it’s beloved by over 4,000 people which just goes to show it seriously works.

The exfoliating peel-off mask is formulated with charcoal, sapphire, and diamond powder with royal blue glitter, which all work together to reveal a brighter, glowing complexion. Not only does the mask exfoliate and brighten skin, but it also completely pulls impurities out of your pores. Charcoal is the key ingredient in the mask as it helps absorb sebum and detoxify skin. Use it once a week and leave it on for 20 minutes and you are good to go!

There’s a reason why over 4,000 people gave this mask five stars and it’s because people absolutely love it. One customer raved, “I love this mask- overall, it does everything I hoped it would. I have super sensitive skin that reacts to almost everything, but this mask has kept my skin super soft, and blemish free. Even when I do get a blemish, I use the mask, and it’s badically gone by the next day. You definitely need a moisturizer or serum afterwards, so don’t expect to to be hydrating in the way a moisturizer- it’s not drying at all, just not super moisturizing I would say. I use a silicone mask brush to put it on and it works perfect- it’s a thick and sticky mask and I imagine it would be a pain to deal with if you’re using your fingers. Oh, and best of all for a peel off mask- IT ACTUALLY PEELS OFF IN ONE PIECE! Overall, great mask, highly suggest, and will buy again.”