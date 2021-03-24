Over 12k People Swear By These Canvas Sneakers That Are 1/2 The Price Of Celeb-Beloved Converse

Now that spring is here, it’s time to ditch your winter boots for sneakers & you will love these Converse dupes that cost less than 1/2 the price of the real ones!

There’s nothing better than finally being able to air out our feet and now that spring is here, we can! Say goodbye to winter boots and hello to sneakers with these fabulous ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneakers. The canvas shoes look exactly like Converse and they’re currently 58% off the retail price of $39.99, so they can be all yours for just $16.99, saving you $23.

The sneakers are available in 10 different colors and patterns and they’re low-tops. They’re made from 100% cotton and have the same canvas material as Converse. The sneakers even have the same red and black stripes lining the sole – it’s amazing. The best part about these shoes is that they can be styled in a variety of ways. Rock them with a flowy dress, shorts, leggings, or jeans, and your outfit is set. Not only are they super stylish and comfortable, but they also have over 12,200 positive reviews.

One happy customer gushed about the sneakers, “OHHHH I ABSOLUTELY love these shoes. I wanted some low-top chuck-like shoes that could be dyed, but I didn’t want to spend $70 on a pair of Chuck Taylor’s that were gonna be dyed anyway, so I took a chance and ordered these. They fit true to size. I wear a size 9 and I ordered a size 9. Both of mine came without any marks or discoloration to them. I have before and after pictures below. Would definitely purchase again.” Meanwhile, another person wrote, “I originally set out to order a pair of black converse. However, I came across these for less than half the price and decided to give them a try. I was not disappointed. I’ve worn them a couple of times for 8-10 hours, and they are comfortable. As I’ve gotten older, I often have problems with shoes hurting my feet. These did not! Plus, they really do look like Converse without the label. I would definitely buy them again.”