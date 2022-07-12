TikTok Just Found The Cutest Prime Day Deal For Just $10

Image Credit: Andrey_Arkusha/Adobe

Summer is in full swing. If you haven’t already stocked up on all of your summer essentials, we want to remind you of this summer staple. You can never go wrong with a classic button-up, and this poplin shirt from Amazon will help you serve up classic nautical vibes this season.

No matter the occasion, you can dress up this stylish blouse as much or as little as you need to. From casual days to office wear, button-ups have so much versatility. You can get the look TikTokers are loving this summer for around $10!

Thanks to all the style inspo from TikTok, you’re going to want to live in this cozy top all summer. The breathable, lightweight material won’t leave you sweating in the scorching sun. Its made of 100% cotton to provide a close, yet comfortable fit with every wear.

Layer it over a crop top with biker shorts and sneakers for a sporty vibe, or tie the front in a knot and wear it with denim shorts for day-to-night glam. You can even tuck it into a pair of trousers for a summertime office look. There are so many ways you can wear this classic patterned button-up, you’ll want to rock it all summer long in all of its available designs.

This poplin shirt is soft and machine washable, so you can get as many wears out of it as you want. Opt for a different pattern to switch it up! Choose from plaid, floral, dotted, and gingham designs. Since it’s under $20, you can stock up to have multiple options this summer.

Some wardrobe pieces are always in style no matter the season, and button-ups are one of them. Get this timeless summer staple so you can sport classic nautical-inspired looks all season long!