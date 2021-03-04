The TikTok Famous Butt-Lifting Leggings Come In Shorts & They Can Be All Yours For Under $30

As we *slowly* transition into shorts season, we’re excited to report that TikTok’s latest craze of butt-lifting leggings also come in butt-lifting shorts!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A perky butt doesn’t have to be seasonal! The TikTok famous butt-lifting leggings might be too warm for summertime, but luckily, they come in a pair of shorts! That’s right! The best butt-lifting shorts on the market sell for just $20 and can be yours before the weather gets warm! The SEASUM Women Sports Short Workout Shorts come in a whopping 40 different colors, textures, and patterns, so you have plenty of options when it comes to choosing your faves.

Buy the SEASUM Women Sports Short Workout Shorts for $19.99 here.

Just like the TikTok famous butt-lifting leggings, these butt-lifting shorts provide lightweight comfort along with sweat absorption and moisture wicking capabilities. They are specifically designed to improve the female yoga fitness experience, while also curving and sculpting out your booty to make it look perkier than ever. The leggings are made of polyester and spandex, which is especially clingy material to ensure that you look tight and toned! These booty shorts come with ruched detailing to enhance your butt curve while also a stretchy waistband which offers tummy control to make your hips more defined. The company warned that the shorts do run small, and come in sizes ranging from a Small to XL. According to customer reviews, you should definitely size up!

Customers have been loving the SEASUM Women Sports Workout Shorts, leaving super positive 5-star reviews on the Amazon shopping page! “These arrived today, they are soft, feel good against the skin, and fit well. I bought the medium since I wear that in other shorts that fit me properly. For reference I am 5′ 7″ 180 pounds or so today and very athletic. These are a good fit for a body like mine, they fit like a glove. I want another pair, or two as these turn heads! I tested them by wearing them as I worked around the house, and on a run today after that. Just a quick 5K around the neighborhood. They stayed put, I never felt like they were going anywhere on me. I love the tummy control as well. I am working hard on that last bit of fat on my lower tummy. This makes that not jiggle and be as noticeable. +5 to SEXY! For the price, I think they are a great value!” one customer wrote.

Another recent purchaser raved, “Holy booty shaper! I’m obsessed. Seriously makes my mom butt look like I’ll be stepping into Snoop dogs next vid! Look out Cardi! They don’t roll down and I have a belly 👏 I will be buying every color. So worth the dollars. The texture is perfection and hides any texture my lovely lady lumps have. If this is how their leggings feel too I’ll be jumping on that band wagon right meow. I’m 215 lbs and 5’8” and got the XL. Oh and PS. My husband won’t leave the booty alone when I wear them.” Wow! She’s really feelin’ herself!

So, what’s the secret to these viral butt-lifting shorts and butt-lifting leggings? It’s the 3D aspect of the shorts’ unique honeycomb texture that creates the illusion of a larger, perkier butt. A customer wrote that these shorts “literally give you the peach Emoji as a butt!” This is also a classic fashion hack: wear a loud print/pattern/texture on whatever part of the body you want to direct the most attention to! The 3D texture also covers cellulite, which can sometimes show through smooth leggings (although this is a completely natural feature on all women — it’s just about whatever you’re most comfortable with).

The SEASUM butt-lifting leggings and shorts got the stamp of approval from TikTok’s token “leggings queen” Devin Kolson who compared the booty sculpting leggings with a pair of normal athletic leggings to show the drastic difference in a video that got over one million likes. It was then that a new trend was started, with users purchasing the leggings, showing themselves trying them on for the first time and being literally amazed by their perky derrières! Now, as we head into the warmer months, you can take on the same trend with these butt-lifting shorts!