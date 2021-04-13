Flowy Boho Chic Dresses Like Emma Roberts’ That You Can Dress Up Or Down For Spring

Looking for a versatile wardrobe staple this spring? These 5 boho dresses are super chic, can be dressed up or down & are often rocked by celebs like Emma Roberts!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Springtime is all about bringing out the dresses for some fun in the sun. Whether you’re heading out for lunch with the girls, or have a special occasion dinner to attend with your significant other’s family, having a go-to dress is a must! The bohemian-chic flowy dress is totally in this season, and we always see celebs rocking them in the spring. Take Emma Roberts, for example. The A-list actress is often seen wearing flowy boho sun dresses, paired with a fun pair of sunglasses and sandals like in the photo below. The effortlessly gorgeous Emma always looks put together, and throwing on a beautiful yet simple chic dress for a nice spring day is always an easy way to do that.

If you’re feeling some Emma Roberts inspo this spring, look no further! We’ve gathered 5 beautiful, flowy bohemian dresses that are perfect for this spring, and can be dressed up or down with either heels or even sneakers. Check these out below!

1. ZESICA Women’s Summer Bohemian Floral Printed Wrap Midi Dress

OK, we are obsessed with this dress. This stunning midi dress from ZESICA is about to be your grab and go option of choice this spring, since it’s perfect for literally any occasion. The waist wrap accentuates the figure, while the gorgeous v neckline and slit up the leg is ultra flattering and just the right amount of sexy. The ruffle hem and flowy sleeves add a cute style, and any of the 6 colors are beautifully bright and cheery for spring. Pair it with some flat sandals for a Sunday brunch in the sun! $29, amazon.com

2. Dokotoo Womens Spring Ruffle Long Sleeve Dress

If you’re a fan of long sleeves but also wanna show some leg, check this one out. The Dokotoo long sleeve ruffle dress is the best of both worlds. The ruffle sleeves add some style and create a flattering element, but the hemline is short enough for you to show off your legs in confidence. This dress is available in a whopping 30 colors, prints and styles, but this one has a modest v neckline. So, if you’re more into spaghetti straps or even a deeper neckline, it’s available in either or! Rock this cute dress with thigh-high boots for a more chic look! $29, amazon.com

3. Yidarton Strapless Boho Dress

Perfect for a vacation getaway, spring dinner date and more, this strapless boho dress from Yidarton is a #1 best seller on Amazon. The strapless cut is so comfortable, and the cotton blend is thin enough to feel cool in the hot sun. Dress it up with a statement neckless and some strappy sandals, or dress it down with a fedora or bucket hat and some flip flops. It’s totally versatile! Plus, the patterns range from this tropical blue and green palm print to black and white flowers and many more. $36, amazon.com

4. YESNO Casual Loose Spaghetti Strap Bohemian Floral Print Dress

For an easy dress to throw over your head on the way out the door, try this spaghetti strap dress from YESNO. It comes in almost 30 vibrant spring prints and colors, and can even be worn as a nightgown or something comfy to sleep in. The adjustable straps can conform to anybody, and the cotton fabric feels soft and comfortable on the skin. Throw this on for a trip to the garden center with slides, or pack it in your bag for a weekend getaway at the lake. $25, amazon.com

5. R.Vivimos Super Sexy Long Sleeve Boho Dress

To close out the list, we found this drop-dead gorgeous dress from R.Vivimos. This ultra-sexy, long sleeve boho dress highlights the body in the best ways from the v neckline, wrap tie waist, ruffle hem, and high slit up the leg. This stunning blue paisley print is totally bohemian and easy on the eyes, but if you’re not a fan of the blue it also comes in other colors and prints. Paired with a Grecian sandal or even an espadrille, you’re sure to make some jaws drop at your next event this spring! $20, amazon.com