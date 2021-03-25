Over 4,700 People Say This Boho Chic Floral Frock Is The ‘Perfect Summer Dress’ & It’s Under $30

Spring has finally sprung & if you’re looking for a new flowy floral dress that you can wear all spring & summer long, then you’re in luck!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that spring is officially here, so is the warmer weather and if you’re looking for cute new outfits to wear this season, look no further, because we have got you covered. The Dokotoo Floral Print Mini Dress is the perfect option to wear this spring if you’re going for a boho-chic look, whether you dress it up or down, plus, it has over 4,700 positive reviews and is under $30 – what more could you ask for?

Get the Dokotoo Floral Print Mini Dress right here for $28.03.

The flowy dress is available in a whopping 30 different colors and patterns and it is super versatile. The dress has super billowy long sleeves that are semi-sheer and scrunched at the wrists to ensure the sleeves stay in place. The V-neckline is outlined with pretty ruffles and it’s low enough that it shows just the right amount of skin. The bottom half of the dress is flowy and flouncy with tiers of ruffles on the skirt. Without a doubt, the best part of the dress is definitely the back. It’s completely cutout with buttons attached at the nape of the neck, to show off a moderate but subtle amount of skin.

There’s a reason why almost 5,000 people gave this dress positive reviews and it’s because people love it. One satisfied customer gushed that the frock is the “perfect summer night dress.” She continued, “It’s kind of thin but not see through. It’s perfect for summer and is super cute to throw on and dress up or dress down! It’s comfortable and it’s comfortable going bra less (I’m a c cup and I’ve breastfed two kids so that coming from me is saying something lol)”