5 Hydrating & Delicious Body Lotions To Try This Spring

Put your best skin forward as you step into spring this year! These hydrating and deliciously-scented body lotions are all a must-try for the sunny months ahead.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Winter has done most of us dirty- especially in the skincare category. If you want to “spring” into a new routine of moisturizing, then you’re in luck! We’ve listed 5 of the best-smelling, ultra-hydrating body lotions that you’ve got to check out. All of these are freshly scented, lightweight, and provide the skin with the utmost moisturizing properties. Whether you’re a fan of fruity scents or are more of a neutral-smell person, shop 5 these unique and lovely-smelling body lotions that suit your preferences have to try this spring!

1. The Lotion Company 24 Hour Skin Therapy Lotion Combo Kit

The “spring cherry” scent from the Lotion Company’s 24-hour skin therapy line smells exactly like spring. The floral scent of cherry blossom is the epitome of springtime, which is why this lotion is perfect to try out now as we embrace the season of blooming. The gentle formula hydrates the skin and leaves out any irritation, parabens, artificial colors or dyes. It has a non-greasy residue and won’t leave an oily film on the skin, giving you luxuriously soft skin all day long. If you’re not a fan of cherry blossom, choose from any of the other scents such as citrus tea, dahlia blossom, and more. This 2-pack combo kit includes one 16-ounce pump dispenser for your home, plus a convenient 2-ounce bottle for your purse or for traveling – all for under $20! $19, amazon.com

2. Rosen Apothecary Firming Collagen Body Lotion with Natural Coconut Oil

As we all know, you can’t go wrong with collagen! This firming collagen body lotion from Rosen Apothecary is so decadent that it should cost a fortune – but it’s only $18! Infused with collagen, this skin-tightening body lotion will help boost your skin’s elasticity while keeping it totally hydrated. It has anti-aging qualities, plus nourishing coconut oil which deeply restores the skin of its moisture balance. The natural ingredients include hyaluronic acid as well, which is found in the best of the best skincare products and leaves your skin dewy, soft, and en-route to fewer wrinkles. If you’re a fan of coconut scents (who isn’t?) then you’ve got to check this one out for spring! $18, amazon.com

3. Hempz Tahitian Vanilla & Ginger Herbal Body Moisturizer

If you’re a hemp-lover, we’ve got a lotion for you. The Tahitian vanilla and ginger body moisturizer from Hempz is enriched with 100% pure and natural hemp seed oil, plus ginger root extract which contains anti-inflammatory properties. These help to stimulate and hydrate the skin, and renew its natural radiance. The vanilla extract helps to calm and soothe even the most irritated skin, and dramatically improve nourishment after continuous use. Many users have rated this lotion with 5 stars, saying it’s “non-greasy”, “smells amazing” and “one of the most moisturizing lotions”. Plus, the ginger scent is definitely something new and different to try this spring! $14, amazon.com

4. EOS Delicate Petals Body Lotion

Obviously, when spring comes to mind so do flowers. EOS is famous for their little ball-shaped chapsticks that are a must-have to keep in your purse, but they’ve also made an ultra-hydrating body lotion as well. The delicate petals body lotion smells faintly like fresh flower petals, is dermatology-tested, and provides 24-hour moisture to the skin. The ingredients include shea butter and Vitamin E which really lock in hydration so that you can enjoy all your favorite spring time activities without drying out. The scent is subtle enough to smell like flowers, but it’s not overpowering by any means. $20, amazon.com

5. Ginger Lily Farms Botanicals Soothing Butter Lotion, 100% Vegan

Lastly, if you’re trying to stay away from any fragrances this spring then you should check out this unscented, vegan butter lotion from Ginger Lily Farms Botanicals. If you’re sensitive to fragrances then this lotion is for you: the unscented formula is ideal for skin types that are easily irritated, odor-sensitive, or even allergic to fragrances. It has a naturally derived, butter-like formula that includes aloe vera, shea butter, and more that give the skin a silky smooth radiance. Plus, the formula is completely free of sulfates, phosphates, gluten, and more harmful ingredients. Ginger Lily Farms Botanicals promise 100% vegan formulas in all their products which are never tested on animals, so you can always feel good with every use. This 1-gallon bottle of lotion is guaranteed to last you a long while, too! $25, amazon.com